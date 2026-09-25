Good morning.

Europe has spent years imagining the next Russian attack as something familiar: tanks crossing a border, aircraft in European airspace. It may not begin that way.

On Thursday, Denmark’s Defence Intelligence Service said Russia is likely to intensify its hybrid attacks against NATO countries in the coming months. It also saw “a low but growing risk” of a limited Russian military attack on one or several NATO countries bordering Russia. A full invasion remains “highly unlikely,” the service said — “but we cannot rule it out.”

What happened

The warning follows a string of incidents. Earlier this month, Germany blamed Russia for a failed drone attack on Leipzig/Halle airport in August. On September 13, a Russian drone hit the locomotive of a Kyiv–Warsaw passenger train in Ukraine, about two kilometres from the Polish border; no one was hurt, and Poland scrambled F-16s and other aircraft to monitor its airspace. On Wednesday night, a Starlink ground station south of Warsaw caught fire; Poland’s digital affairs minister called it arson against critical infrastructure and said the method looked “clearly Russian,” while conceding it was too early to say who was responsible.

NATO answered in two tones. Its top military commander, US General Alexus Grynkewich, said the alliance is stepping up intelligence-sharing. Its Secretary General, Mark Rutte, told citizens they “can remain calm.” Both can be true: war is not imminent, but the ground is shifting.

The overlooked part

Look at the targets. An airport. A passenger train near Poland’s border. A satellite ground station. The Danish service itself lists railways carrying military equipment and critical infrastructure among the likely next targets.

None of them is a military base. The emerging front line runs through civilian infrastructure, much of it operated by companies and public authorities rather than armies.

That is where the ambiguity lives. NATO’s Article 5 applies to an armed attack. The alliance has said significant cyber and other hybrid attacks could qualify as one — case by case. That is the point: pressure rises, and the line is never clearly crossed.

Europe’s budgets are starting to reflect it. Of the 5% of GDP NATO allies pledged in 2025 to spend on security by 2035, up to 1.5% can go to protecting critical infrastructure, networks and civil resilience. In the grey zone, defence spending is as much about grids, telecoms and airports as about tanks.

Why it matters

For governments, businesses and ordinary Europeans, the risk is no longer a front line. It is a grey zone — and much of it sits on civilian ground.

It also calls for care with headlines. On Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron denied a report in Spain’s El Mundo that the CIA had warned France, Italy and Spain of possible Russian drone attacks launched from ships; Italy’s defence minister called it “completely unsubstantiated.” Yet in the same interview, Macron said France could face strikes similar to the failed attack in Leipzig.

One is a specific warning, denied. The other is a head of state describing a deteriorating environment. They should not be confused.

Europe is not at war with Russia. But it is learning what war can look like before war begins.

📊 THE NUMBER

€2.23 — the EU’s average price for a litre of diesel this week, an all-time high. Nineteen member states set new records; at some French motorway stations, drivers are paying close to €3.

ALSO ON THE RADAR

🇮🇹 Italy — Italy’s 2025 deficit came in at 3.1% of GDP, just above the EU’s 3% ceiling, keeping Rome under Brussels’ excessive-deficit procedure. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni responded by questioning whether the statistics agency, ISTAT, “is underestimating Italians or the government’s performance.”

🇵🇹 Portugal — Airbus plans an unsolicited offer of Eurofighter Typhoons to replace Portugal’s 28 F-16s, going up against Lockheed Martin’s F-35, widely seen by defence analysts as the leading contender. A small procurement, but another test of whether Europe will buy more of its own defence equipment.

🇬🇷 Greece — Millennium Management, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, is opening an office in Athens, a move the Greek government hailed as evidence of the country’s “momentum.” The country once at the centre of the euro crisis is now attracting one of Wall Street’s biggest names.

🇫🇷 France — At 10 a.m., church bells across France rang for seven minutes as Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, landed at Orly — the first official papal visit to Paris since 2008. On Saturday, he will celebrate Mass at the Place de la Concorde and along the Champs-Élysées, where some 600,000 people have registered.

Keep watching.

— TB