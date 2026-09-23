Good morning.

In his last address to the UN as France’s president, Emmanuel Macron looked at Gaza and said: “Shame on all of us.” The line will travel. But Macron isn’t really the story. The story is what he was part of: a handful of Western governments — France, Britain, Canada — learning to act on foreign policy without waiting for Washington. Here’s what actually changed, and why it reaches well beyond one speech.

What happened

At the UN General Assembly, Macron — in his final address to the body as president — condemned the situation in Gaza (“What is our credibility worth if we remain inactive?”) and criticised what he called continuing violations in the West Bank. France recognised a Palestinian state exactly one year ago, a push Macron led.

Israel’s response was sharp. Netanyahu’s office called the “grotesque absurdity” of Macron’s statement “staggering,” pointing to the killing days earlier of an Israeli settler who also held French citizenship. The row turned on Macron’s claim that Hamas “has never been active in the West Bank”; a French official later said he meant Hamas does not govern the territory.

But the speech was the easy part. Earlier this month, France, Britain and Canada announced coordinated moves to restrict trade with Israeli settlements; at the UN this week, Britain confirmed it will ban such trade and Canada added new aid for Palestinians. Washington has not joined those measures.

Beyond the speech

The easy read is “another Macron speech.” It’s too neat.

What’s actually shifting is narrower — and more interesting. This isn’t “Europe” acting as one: Britain has left the EU, Canada isn’t European at all, and Brussels has agreed no common line. It’s individual governments, in a loose coalition, deciding they are willing to use economic pressure on an ally without American cover — and without waiting for the EU to catch up.

Twelve countries have now committed to, backed, or are weighing restrictions on settlement trade. None of it is a rupture: the same governments keep affirming their support for Israel’s security and a two-state solution. Which is the point. The lesson isn’t that Europe has turned on Washington. It’s that some European governments no longer treat Washington’s agreement as a precondition for acting.

Why it matters

That willingness — to act first, and align with Washington later, or not at all — could travel far beyond Gaza. For decades the Western line on the Middle East was Washington’s, with Europe largely inside the same frame. The question now isn’t whether that frame has broken. It hasn’t. It’s whether these one-off coalitions harden into something durable: a Europe that reaches for the tool it can actually use when the US won’t move and Brussels can’t agree.

So watch the follow-through, not the applause. Words at the UN are cheap; the test is whether governments turn them into standing policy. And watch the exit dynamic: a president in his final months, with no re-election ahead, saying what serving leaders find harder to say. Whether his successor keeps the stance — or quietly drops it — is what tells you how far this really goes.

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Keep watching.

— TB