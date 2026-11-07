Good morning.

This week, I went back to 1988. Everything else was very 2026: an American election in two acts, a Polish court claimed by two camps and a perfect podium. Well, almost everything: the 36 barrels of gunpowder date from 1605.

The Palace of Westminster , London, Guy Fawkes’s target in 1605. Photo: Diliff / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.5 .

🇺🇸 MONDAY 2 — The subpoena election

Donald Trump wasn’t on Tuesday’s ballot, but he kept asking his crowds to pretend he was. On the eve of the vote, we looked at what he, his family and his party really stood to lose.

→ Trump: The Subpoena Election

🎤 MONDAY 2 — THE FAITH TOUR

In 1988, I saw George Michael live. On Sunday, I saw that tour again, restored, on the big screen of the Grand Rex. This time, my daughter was sitting next to me ❤️

→ I Saw George Michael Again. Thirty-Eight Years Later.

🏁 TUESDAY 3 — The perfect podium

At 20, Kimi Antonelli became Formula 1’s youngest world champion. In Mexico City, the two champions he grew up watching, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, lifted him onto their shoulders. Eleven world titles lifting a twelfth.

→ The Perfect Podium

🇵🇱 WEDNESDAY 4 — Poland

On the night of October 30, Poland’s president turned his plane around and went straight to a court surrounded by riot police.

Can you restore the rule of law by bending the rules?

→ Can the Rule of Law Be Restored by Bending the Rules?

🇬🇧 THURSDAY 5 — Bonfire Night

421 years ago, a man was caught beneath the House of Lords, guarding 36 barrels of gunpowder. Britain still lights bonfires for his failure. And you probably said his first name on your last Zoom call.

→ 36 Barrels of Gunpowder

🇺🇸 FRIDAY 6 — The receipts

On Tuesday, voters gave Democrats both chambers of Congress. Trump posted a red cap with one word on it: VETO. Democrats answered with another: subpoenas.

He can veto the bills. He cannot veto the questions.

→ Trump: The Receipts

That’s all for this week.

— TB

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