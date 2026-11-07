Good morning.
This week, I went back to 1988. Everything else was very 2026: an American election in two acts, a Polish court claimed by two camps and a perfect podium. Well, almost everything: the 36 barrels of gunpowder date from 1605.
🇺🇸 MONDAY 2 — The subpoena election
Donald Trump wasn’t on Tuesday’s ballot, but he kept asking his crowds to pretend he was. On the eve of the vote, we looked at what he, his family and his party really stood to lose.
→ Trump: The Subpoena Election
🎤 MONDAY 2 — THE FAITH TOUR
In 1988, I saw George Michael live. On Sunday, I saw that tour again, restored, on the big screen of the Grand Rex. This time, my daughter was sitting next to me ❤️
→ I Saw George Michael Again. Thirty-Eight Years Later.
🏁 TUESDAY 3 — The perfect podium
At 20, Kimi Antonelli became Formula 1’s youngest world champion. In Mexico City, the two champions he grew up watching, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, lifted him onto their shoulders. Eleven world titles lifting a twelfth.
🇵🇱 WEDNESDAY 4 — Poland
On the night of October 30, Poland’s president turned his plane around and went straight to a court surrounded by riot police.
Can you restore the rule of law by bending the rules?
→ Can the Rule of Law Be Restored by Bending the Rules?
🇬🇧 THURSDAY 5 — Bonfire Night
421 years ago, a man was caught beneath the House of Lords, guarding 36 barrels of gunpowder. Britain still lights bonfires for his failure. And you probably said his first name on your last Zoom call.
🇺🇸 FRIDAY 6 — The receipts
On Tuesday, voters gave Democrats both chambers of Congress. Trump posted a red cap with one word on it: VETO. Democrats answered with another: subpoenas.
He can veto the bills. He cannot veto the questions.
That’s all for this week.
— TB
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