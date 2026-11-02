Good morning.

Donald Trump's official portrait , 2025. Daniel Torok / Public domain (cropped)

$5,000 if Republicans win. $1 million if you catch someone cheating.

Both offers are real, and both come from Donald Trump.

The first, a “Trump dividend” for every adult citizen, was made in Dallas in September, on one condition: his party must keep the House and the Senate. It is at least the fourth time this term he has promised Americans a check. None of the first three has arrived. At a rally in Texas last week, he suggested spending this one at Mar-a-Lago, then had second thoughts: “For $5,000, the most you’ll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert.”

The second offer came on Truth Social eight days before the vote. A few days earlier, Trump said he had personally ordered a Justice Department lawsuit to block Alaska from certifying its Senate race if the Republican loses. The argument: a second candidate named Sullivan may have confused voters. (Republicans say Democrats recruited him as a spoiler; the Justice Department has opened a criminal inquiry into that too.) On Sunday, a federal judge threw the lawsuit out. She found the Justice Department lacked standing, and had offered no workable way to investigate those votes without violating the secret ballot. The department said it would appeal.

Trump is not on Tuesday’s ballot. He has never behaved more as if he were. “Please pretend I’m on the ballot,” he keeps telling his crowds.

The scoreboard

He promised gas under $2 a gallon. It is $4.17.

His approval was 32% in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll. That is barely above his record low of 31%, set two weeks earlier.

In NBC’s final poll, 64% of voters, including a third of those who voted for him, say he has fallen short of their expectations.

Democrats lead by nine points among likely voters in the same Reuters/Ipsos poll. Nate Silver’s model gives them a 95% chance of taking the House. The Senate is closer.

Why it matters to him

“You got to win the midterms,” Trump told House Republicans in January. Otherwise: “I’ll get impeached.”

He may be overestimating the danger, and underestimating it at the same time. Impeachment needs only a House majority, but removal takes two-thirds of the Senate, and nobody expects that. Justice Department policy bars prosecuting a sitting president, and the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling shields his official acts.

What a Democratic House would have is something duller and more dangerous: subpoena power. The power to demand documents, put witnesses under oath and hold hearings on live television, from January 3.

The U.S. House of Representatives . Public domain.

Both sides are ready. Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin, in line to chair the Oversight and Judiciary committees, have already sent document-preservation letters to companies and contractors. And on Sunday, Reuters reported that the White House has spent months preparing for exactly this. Stephen Miller and Russell Vought have been mapping out what Trump could do by executive power alone, while White House lawyers study, in one official’s words, “where he could push the limits of his authority.” Asked how comfortable Trump would be governing that way, one person familiar with the plans answered: “very comfortable.”

In a Fox News poll, voters’ top concern was government corruption: 60% said they were extremely concerned, narrowly ahead of inflation. Asked about corruption after voting early in Florida, Trump said it was happening in cities run by Democrats.

So what would the committees ask about?

The paper trail

A Reuters investigation found that the Trump family has made at least $2.3 billion from four crypto ventures since returning to the White House. Over the same period, more than a million outside investors suffered losses of a similar size, including paper losses.

Days before the inauguration, an entity tied to Sheikh Tahnoon, the UAE’s national security adviser, quietly bought 49% of the family’s crypto firm for $500 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. A fund he chairs then used the family’s stablecoin to settle a $2 billion investment in Binance. The administration later approved the sale of some 500,000 advanced AI chips to the UAE, including to a company linked to Tahnoon. Binance’s founder received a presidential pardon. Each step can be explained on its own. Explaining them together is what hearings are for.

On the new White House ballroom, Trump said: “It’s being paid for a hundred percent by me and some friends of mine.” The donor list obtained by the Washington Post shows $333 million. His name isn’t on it. (The list does not cover in-kind gifts.)

Donald Trump and Elon Musk , White House. Photo: Daniel Torok. Public domain.

On October 8, Trump awarded Elon Musk the National Medal of Science and called him “our modern-day Thomas Edison.” Since July, Musk had given $276 million to keep Congress Republican. House Democrats have said they want to look at his government contracts and his time running DOGE. Few laureates have had so much riding on an election.

The White House says Trump has never had a conflict of interest.

The Epstein files

On October 26, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee released a report on 11 women; according to its authors, five accuse Trump of rape or sexual assault in Jeffrey Epstein’s presence in the 1990s. The allegations have not been established in court. The Justice Department called the report a last-ditch ploy, and the White House says none of it is true.

What is established is narrower.

A federal jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing the writer E. Jean Carroll (it did not find rape), and in June the Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal. His $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, over a birthday letter to Epstein that allegedly bears his signature, was dismissed for good on Saturday: the judge found he had not shown actual malice. Trump denies writing the letter; the ruling did not settle that question. And Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s convicted accomplice, has refused to answer Congress’s questions unless Trump grants her clemency. He has not ruled it out.

A year ago, a Bloomberg reporter asked why he wouldn’t release the Epstein files if they held nothing incriminating. His answer: “Quiet, piggy.”

With subpoena power, Democrats could demand the files. Getting them would be another battle.

The war and the pump

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel went to war with Iran. It has cost more than $47 billion, by a Pentagon estimate, and about $2,000 per household in higher costs, according to Moody’s chief economist.

October 8: “We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections.”

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had told Gulf allies to prepare for a “short, intense” campaign after them.

Trump’s forecast, in September: “I think the war is going to end immediately after the election.” The war, it seems, is waiting for the midterms too. Meanwhile, Iranian negotiators spent the weekend in Doha, and Marco Rubio says Trump would prefer a diplomatic solution.

In September, Trump signed new sanctions on Russian energy into law. On October 9, he lifted them on Russian diesel, to bring prices down before the vote (we covered it here). The Russian fund now handling the payments is one the U.S. Treasury once called Putin’s “slush fund.” It wants its own sanctions lifted. The administration is considering it.

A Democratic House could investigate what the war has cost, question officials under oath about the diesel deal, and use its leverage over future spending.

The party is doing the math

In 41 of 62 competitive races, Reuters found, Republican candidates have broken with Trump or played down their ties to him. Last week, the White House cancelled rallies in Kansas and Iowa, two states he won comfortably, then reinstated them.

Behind closed doors, House Republicans are already sizing up who would lead them in the minority: Mike Johnson, Steve Scalise or Jim Jordan. “How sad we have members bidding for MINORITY leadership positions,” one of them texted Axios. JD Vance says he will discuss 2028 with his family after the midterms.

JD Vance and Marco Rubio , the White House, February 2025. Photo: Daniel Torok. Public domain.

In fairness

Polls underestimated Trump in 2016 and 2020. Among MAGA Republicans, his approval is still 95%. His supporters point to real results: Nicolás Maduro in a Manhattan courtroom, a stronger U.S. military foothold in Greenland, tax cuts they can feel. And the Justice Department says FBI and ICE agents will not serve as poll monitors on Tuesday.

But Trump has said he will respect the result “if they’re honest.” In January, he told The New York Times he regretted not having the National Guard seize voting machines in 2020.

Tuesday will not decide whether Donald Trump stays in the White House. It will decide whether he keeps a Congress that asks no questions, and whether, for the first time since January 2025, someone else gets to read the files.

Keep watching.

— TB

P.S. Later this week, once the votes are counted: The Receipts. What he promised, what he delivered, whoever wins. Subscribe so it lands in your inbox.