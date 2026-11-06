Trump’s response to the midterm elections: a red “VETO” cap posted on Truth Social, November 3, 2026. Screenshot: Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump.

Good morning.

“Please pretend I’m on the ballot,” Donald Trump told his crowds for weeks.

On Tuesday night, as the results came in, he wrote: “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!”

Voters took him at his word. Democrats will hold at least 54 Senate seats, after flipping seven, including Iowa, Kansas, Ohio and Texas. In the House, they have won at least 240 seats, with dozens of races still uncalled. No Democrat had won statewide in Texas since 1994. On Tuesday, two did: James Talarico beat Ken Paxton for the Senate, and Gina Hinojosa beat Governor Greg Abbott.

On election day, Trump called Abbott “strong and highly respected.” That night, Abbott had become a “RINO,” a Republican in name only. Fox News, the president wrote, “bears responsibility for these losses.” Some candidates he had endorsed, he told The New York Times, “fought me.” His cabinet had nothing to do with it: “There was a mood in the air, I guess.”

On Monday, I promised you the receipts. Here they are.

Lawyer up

Before the polls closed, Trump told CBS News: “I have the ultimate power — it’s called ‘veto.’” Then he explained how he would use it: “Historically, you veto for a couple of months and then they come and say, ‘We’ve got to make a deal.’” A few hours later, he posted a red cap with one word on it: VETO.

Late on Tuesday, Robert Garcia, who is expected to chair the House Oversight Committee, answered in two words: “LAWYER UP.” An hour later, Senator Ron Wyden, in line to chair the Finance Committee, needed only one: “Subpoenas.”

On Monday, we called this the subpoena election. It was. From January, Democrats can demand documents, subpoena witnesses and put them under oath. Garcia has listed his targets: the Trump family’s business dealings, immigration enforcement, the Epstein files.

Neither side can do everything. Democrats cannot override a veto without Republican votes, and removing a president still takes two-thirds of the Senate. Hakeem Jeffries, the likely next Speaker, has said for months that impeachment is neither “ruled in” nor “ruled out.” But voters seem to want the questions asked. In the AP Voter Poll, about 7 in 10 said Congress was not doing enough to check the president.

He can veto the bills. He cannot veto the questions.

The west front of the U.S. Capitol , Washington, D.C. Photo: Architect of the Capitol, edited by OJ. Public domain.

The receipts

The pump. In September, Trump said gas would fall below $2 a gallon, “but not until after the midterm elections.” It is after the midterm elections. On Thursday, the AAA national average was $4.10, against about $3.08 a year ago.

Housing offers little relief: mortgage rates stood at 7.18% in Freddie Mac’s latest weekly survey, up from 6.22% a year earlier.

The war. Also in September: “I think the war is going to end immediately after the election.” The war with Iran, launched on February 28, goes on. On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance wrote: “The reason we lost is the war. [...] If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so.” Donald Trump Jr. endorsed every word.

Hours later, the president said Vance’s diagnosis was “largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term.” He also told The Wall Street Journal: “I did the right thing. I would have done it again.”

The day before the vote, the White House published its list of “promises kept.” Under “We will expel the warmongering from our government,” it credits him with peace in eight conflicts. One of them is Israel and Iran.

The checks. The $5,000 “Trump dividend” was never unconditional: it required Republicans to keep both chambers. Voters declined the offer. The $2,000 tariff dividend, promised a year ago for “the middle of next year,” has not been paid either.

The tariffs. Foreign countries, Trump said, would pay them. A Kiel Institute study covering nearly $4 trillion in imports found that 96% of the tariff burden fell on American buyers. In February, the Supreme Court ruled 6–3 that Trump lacked the authority to impose his sweeping emergency tariffs. Some $100 billion in tariff refunds has since been processed, for importers, not households. In the AP poll, about two-thirds of voters said his tariff policies had hurt the economy.

Europe should not expect much relief. Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he expects little to change, since Trump has mostly governed without Congress anyway. After the Supreme Court ruling, the White House says, Trump simply turned to other trade laws to keep his tariffs in place.

In fairness

The same White House list claims 127 promises kept. Some hold up.

Taxes. Tips are now deductible up to $25,000 a year and qualifying overtime pay up to $12,500, with limits for higher earners. In the first filing season, more than 7.5 million filers claimed the tips deduction and about 29 million the overtime one, according to the Treasury. It is not quite “no tax on tips,” but it is a real tax cut.

The border. Border Patrol recorded 98,708 apprehensions at the southern border in the fiscal year that ended in September, according to preliminary government figures. That is the lowest total in the agency’s history.

Venezuela. Nicolás Maduro is in U.S. custody, awaiting trial in New York next June.

His supporters can point to all of it. The voters weighed it against the rest.

What starts in January

For two years, Donald Trump wrote his own receipts. He set the targets, announced the results and graded himself. On Tuesday, the voters did the grading. In January, Congress gets to check the paperwork.

The president keeps his veto, his executive orders and command of a war he says will end “when I say it ends.” What he no longer controls is who asks the questions, or what they cost him to answer.

Keep watching.

— TB

Share