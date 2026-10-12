Trump and Putin at the Alaska summit, August 15, 2025. Photo: Kremlin.ru / Wikimedia Commons — CC BY 4.0 (cropped and digitally enhanced).

Good morning.

Diesel moves America’s trucks, tractors and freight. On Thursday it cost $6.28 a gallon, according to AAA. That is up about 70% since the US and Israel went to war with Iran on February 28. And Americans vote in the midterms on November 3.

Three weeks ago, Washington was weighing a ban on its own diesel exports, a move that would have hit Europe first (Europe’s diesel runs through Washington). It backed off after G7 countries agreed to release emergency stocks. Now it has turned to Moscow.

What happened

On Friday, after a call with Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump announced that Russia would supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately. Another 500,000 tonnes would follow in November, then one million tonnes, then up to three million more depending on the state of Russia’s refineries. Prices, he promised, would come down “in record numbers, and fast.”

Within hours, the Treasury issued General License 135. It authorizes the sale, delivery and import of Russian diesel, including into the United States, until April 7, 2027.

It is a sharp reversal. The US has not imported Russian oil or gas since 2022. According to the AP, this is the first diesel license since the war began to run longer than the standard 30 days.

It is also what Moscow had asked for. On September 25, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian diesel could flood world markets only once sanctions were lifted. Last month, Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev asked US officials for export licenses for Russia’s major oil companies, Reuters reported.

Will prices fall?

Not as fast, or as far, as promised, analysts warn.

Diesel futures fell after the announcement. But futures are not pump prices. Russia has restricted diesel exports since July following Ukrainian drone strikes on its refineries, and the International Energy Agency estimates its diesel output has fallen by about 30%.

Even if Putin delivers, it would be “a bandaid, nothing more,” said Gregory Brew of Eurasia Group. Other analysts told Reuters the deal was unlikely to keep prices down for long.

Who pays?

US sanctions on Russian energy were designed to cut the revenue that helps finance Moscow’s war. The new license still restricts certain transactions involving Russian state institutions. But it allows Russian diesel to be sold under specified conditions, and energy exports remain an important source of revenue for Russia. How much additional money Moscow might receive is unknown.

Volodymyr Zelensky called the deal a “birthday gift” to Putin. EU and UK sanctions remain in force. In Washington, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, a co-author of the Russia sanctions law Trump signed last month, called the decision an embarrassment.

“Time for a new president”

On Saturday, Trump turned on Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader “could have settled this war many times,” he said, and was making problems for American farmers and ranchers. “I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.”

According to a US official cited by Axios, Trump had reached his diesel agreement with Putin after Zelensky repeatedly resisted American requests to stop striking Russian refineries.

That day, Russian bombs struck residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian officials reported 23 people killed, including four children. Zelensky said Russia had thanked Washington for the diesel deal with those bombs.

On Sunday, Zelensky responded to Trump’s demand for elections: Ukraine could hold them, he told ABC, if Russia agreed to a 60-day total ceasefire.

And then, a ceasefire

Hours later, Trump posted: “Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed.”

Zelensky told Axios the announcement was news to him. Ukraine would agree, he said, if Russia did. Kyiv had already offered to stop striking Russian refineries if Moscow stopped attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

But Moscow had not publicly confirmed the agreement. Ukrainian officials reported continued Russian attacks on energy facilities, and the White House provided no details of how the supposed ceasefire would work.

Trump made a similar announcement last month. Neither side confirmed an agreement, and both continued striking energy infrastructure.

Trump can announce a deal in a post. Whether it holds will be decided in Moscow, and in the skies over Ukraine.

Keep watching.

— TB

Share