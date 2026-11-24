Freddie Mercury performing with Queen at Slane Castle, Ireland, July 5, 1986. Photo: Independent News and Media/Getty Images (Irish Independent Newspapers/NLI Collection, detail).

Good morning.

Montreux, Switzerland, May 1991. In a recording studio inside the town’s casino, on the shore of Lake Geneva, Freddie Mercury is working on a song called Mother Love, which he wrote with Queen guitarist Brian May.

He is seriously ill, but his voice is still remarkably powerful. He records the first two verses. Then he stops. “I can’t do any more. I’ll come back and finish it another day when I feel good,” he told May. Freddie never did.

Mother Love would be his last studio recording. When it was released four years later, on Queen’s album Made in Heaven, it was Brian May who sang the final verse.

Sixteen days apart

On November 7, 1991, at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles, a 32-year-old Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and retiring from basketball.

He made a point of explaining that he had HIV, not AIDS. In 1991, many people did not know the difference. “I plan on going on living for a long time,” he told reporters.

Sixteen days later, on Saturday, November 23, Freddie Mercury confirmed in a statement that he had tested HIV-positive and had AIDS.

He explained that he had kept it private to protect those around him. He ended by asking everyone to join him, his doctors and all those worldwide “in the fight against this terrible disease.”

The next evening, he died at Garden Lodge, his home in Kensington, London.

He was 45.

Today, Magic Johnson is 67. Freddie Mercury would have been 80.

One more night at Wembley

On April 20, 1992, 72,000 people filled Wembley Stadium, where Queen had famously played Live Aid seven years earlier.

The tickets had sold out within hours, before a single guest artist had been announced.

David Bowie, Elton John, Annie Lennox, George Michael, Metallica and Guns N’ Roses were among those who came. But the night was about more than Freddie. It was about a disease still surrounded by fear, prejudice and silence.

The concert launched the Mercury Phoenix Trust, a charity that still funds the fight against HIV and AIDS today.

Then came 1996

That year, combinations of antiretroviral drugs began to transform the treatment of HIV. That same year, the United Nations launched a new joint program to lead the global response: UNAIDS.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1998 followed 1,255 patients with advanced HIV infection in eight American cities. Between early 1995 and mid-1997, their death rate fell by 70 percent.

Today, people diagnosed early and treated effectively can expect to live long, healthy lives. Those who maintain an undetectable viral load cannot transmit HIV sexually. And since July 2025, the World Health Organization has recommended lenacapavir, a highly effective preventive injection needed just twice a year.

The science is extraordinary.

Thirty-five years later

At noon today in Paris (6 a.m. in New York), UNAIDS, now 30 years old, publishes its World AIDS Day report. Its title: Ending AIDS Starts with Access.

The latest figures tell two very different stories.

Of the estimated 41 million people living with HIV worldwide, 32.1 million are receiving treatment. AIDS-related deaths have fallen by 73 percent since their peak in 2004. But nearly 9 million people living with HIV are still not treated. Five million do not even know they have the virus.

Last year, an estimated 570,000 people died of AIDS-related illnesses. More than 1,500 every day. And the money is shrinking. International funding for HIV fell by 18 percent in 2025, to its lowest level in nearly two decades, largely because of cuts in American aid. This comes just as the most promising prevention tools in decades are arriving.

In his final public statement, Freddie Mercury asked the world to join the fight against the disease that was killing him.

Thirty-five years later, we have medicines his doctors could only have dreamed of.

We still haven’t got them to everyone who needs them.

— TB

Share Continental Wire