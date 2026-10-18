Good morning.
It’s Sunday, a day off from the usual news at Continental Wire.
For those of you who read me every day — and since this is Substack — here’s a little more about the person behind the words. Every now and then, I’ll share something personal: a small story, something I love, something that drives me crazy, or whatever happens to be on my mind. I’ve done a bit of this already, in my Postcards from Paris about Oasis and Stevie Wonder. Consider these “Sunday detours” an experiment. If you enjoy them, hit reply or give this post a like.
Here’s the first one:
Yesterday, we went to the theater while my daughter’s friends threw her a surprise 15th birthday party at our apartment.
11 p.m. I switched off airplane mode and checked my voicemail.
3 police officers were at our place. The party had apparently turned into Project X.
We rushed home. The kids apologized and offered to leave. I closed the windows, turned the music back up, and told everyone to keep partying.
After all, you only turn 15 once!
This morning, the thank-you messages poured in. Apparently, the best party of the year. These kids love me, but I’m pretty sure they also think I’m crazy :)
BON ANNIVERSAIRE MON AMOUR ❤️
Papa
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