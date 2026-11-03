Good morning.

I like Formula 1. No, I love F1!

I almost never miss a race, I regularly go to the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, and I could recite the drivers’ and constructors’ standings almost by heart.

Over the past 20 years, this sport has given me the kind of champions I admire most: the ones you know are going to win, who always deliver, and who somehow never let you down. Two in particular:

Lewis Hamilton

Nothing destined this kid from a more than modest background to excel in such an expensive sport. We all know the story of his father, Anthony, who went as far as holding down three jobs at once to pay for his son’s karting weekends.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first Formula 1 victory. Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, June 10, 2007.

Seven world titles later, Sir Hamilton is still chasing an eighth. And if he gets it, it will be in red this time, at the wheel of the most prestigious car on the grid: the Ferrari. It would be the classiest way to leave the sport. He would walk out through the most prestigious door and become the greatest legend in F1 (for those who think he isn’t already), and many of us, so many of us, dream of witnessing it.

Max Verstappen

F1’s supposed bad boy, whom I have never found “bad” at all.

At 18, because Red Bull had just brutally demoted Daniil Kvyat after a clash with Sebastian Vettel at the Russian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen found himself at the wheel of a top team’s car.

He didn’t know the team, he didn’t know the car, but he seized his chance, took advantage of the collision between the two Mercedes and held off Kimi Räikkönen’s faster Ferrari all the way to the chequered flag to claim his first F1 victory!

Max Verstappen celebrates his first Formula 1 victory. Barcelona, May 15, 2016. Photo: S. Mantey / L’Équipe.

The whole paddock was left speechless. Niki Lauda later said he “had never seen anything like it, and that this boy would one day be world champion”. Four titles later, Max won again in Mexico City on Sunday.

If you want to understand who Max Verstappen is and why I like this driver so much, watch the races at Interlagos in 2016 and Interlagos in 2024.

So let’s be honest: I am not a Kimi Antonelli fan, and I wouldn’t have bet a euro on him at the start of the season. Even Toto Wolff didn’t expect him at this level so soon. But I like him enormously, as everyone does, I think: what he gives off, his calm, his closeness to his family, his relationship with his father, his apparent simplicity… these are values that speak to me.

And Antonelli grew up watching Hamilton and Verstappen.

In 2018, at Monza, he was twelve and one of the grid kids (the children who have the privilege of accompanying the drivers onto the starting grid). He was assigned to Hamilton. A photograph shows the seven-time champion shaking his hand on the starting grid. Six years later, when Hamilton left for Ferrari, that boy inherited his seat at Mercedes.

A young Kimi Antonelli shakes hands with Lewis Hamilton. Monza, 2018.

According to Mercedes, he also inherited a long handwritten message from Lewis on the wall of his room. It told him that if he took care of the team, the team would take care of him. Words from a champion to a future champion.

It’s also worth remembering that his first steps at a racetrack began in a stack of tyres! At seven, he was too young to be allowed into the F1 paddock at Hockenheim. So his father Marco, a sportscar driver who runs his own small team, hid him among the tyres and wheeled him in on a trolley, with an umbrella on top.

Those trips to the paddock with his father also gave him the chance to meet a young Max Verstappen.

A young Kimi Antonelli poses with Max Verstappen

The road wasn’t straight either. In his rookie season, at 18, he lost his confidence and, by his own account, hit rock bottom. But he managed to pick himself up.

This year, he won nine Grands Prix and was so fast that before the start in Monaco, Verstappen advised him to wait one second when the lights went out. “Two,” added Hamilton. “Two seconds, okay,” replied Kimi, laughing.

Marco Antonelli wasn’t supposed to be in Mexico City. His own team was racing its season finale at Mugello. He flew out anyway. And it was a good thing he did!

Kimi Antonelli celebrates his World Championship title with his father Marco, his mother Veronica Pomaroo, and his sister Maggie. Photo: Yuri Cortez / AFP

On Sunday, Verstappen won, Hamilton finished second and Antonelli third, but it was enough. At 20, he became the youngest world champion in history, more than three years younger than the previous record holder (Vettel, at 23, in 2010), and the first Italian champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

In May, in Montreal, Hamilton and Verstappen had already lifted him up on the podium after his win. On Sunday, I watched Lewis wave Max over to do it again, this time for a champion.

THE PERFECT PODIUM. Mexico City, November 1, 2026. Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Eleven world titles lifting a twelfth. And twelve, as it happens, is the number Kimi races with, in tribute to Ayrton Senna.

It was the perfect podium.

Antonelli said he would never forget that day.

Neither will I.

— TB