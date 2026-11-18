Georges Besse, chairman of Renault, in front of a design drawing of a Renault car, in the mid-1980s. Photo: L’Argus.

Good morning.

Paris, Monday, November 17, 1986. Evening.

A chauffeur-driven car drops Georges Besse on Boulevard Edgar-Quinet, on the Left Bank. He is 58 and runs Renault, France’s state-owned carmaker. He has refused police protection. He walks the last few yards toward his home alone.

Two young women are waiting. They open fire. Besse falls.

One of them shoots again as he lies on the pavement. His leather briefcase disappears with them.

The next morning, two rain-soaked leaflets are found on the floor of the nearby Raspail metro station. They bear the five-pointed star of Action directe, a French far-left terrorist group, and are signed “Commando Pierre Overney.”

To understand that name, you have to go back fourteen years.

The first death at Renault

On February 25, 1972, Pierre Overney, 23, stood with Maoist militants at the gates of Renault’s enormous Billancourt factory, just west of Paris. He had worked there. He had been fired.

Billancourt was the emblem of French industrial labor, and a battlefield. Renault had its own security force, including a mobile unit known as la volante. Radical activists accused it of intimidation and violence. Management denied running a private militia.

Renault workers protest against disciplinary measures at the Billancourt factory in August 1986. Photo: Michel Clément/AFP.

That day, a confrontation broke out at the gates. Jean-Antoine Tramoni, a member of Renault’s security staff, drew a revolver and shot Overney dead.

Tens of thousands followed Overney’s coffin through Paris, Jean-Paul Sartre among them.

Tramoni was sentenced to four years in prison and released in 1974.

On March 23, 1977, Tramoni was shot dead. Within hours, a group calling itself the “Armed Nucleus for Popular Autonomy–Pierre Overney” claimed the killing. Militants from that milieu would later help form Action directe.

Nine years before Besse’s murder, Overney’s name had already been used to claim a killing: that of the guard who shot him.

Now it appeared again.

The man they chose

Georges Besse came from modest beginnings. The son of a telephone-line worker from Clermont-Ferrand, he earned a place at the elite École polytechnique, helped build France’s nuclear industry, then ran the aluminum giant Pechiney.

In January 1985, the government appointed him to rescue Renault, which was losing billions of francs a year. His prescription was severe: within months, he announced plans to eliminate 21,000 jobs by the end of 1986, more than one in five positions at Renault in France. The cuts brought union opposition and tension, particularly at Billancourt. He did not live to see Renault return to profit in 1987.

Georges Besse at a Renault exhibition in the 1980s. Photo: L’Argus.

Action directe’s claim of responsibility denounced the social damage of mass layoffs. But to the group, Besse stood for more than one company: the state, industrial capitalism, and the firm whose guard had killed Pierre Overney. Founded in 1979, Action directe had already moved from bombings to assassination. In January 1985, it murdered René Audran, a senior Defense Ministry official.

The farmhouse

Three months after the murder, on February 21, 1987, police raided a farmhouse at Vitry-aux-Loges, south of Paris. Inside were four leading members of Action directe: Jean-Marc Rouillan, Nathalie Ménigon, Joëlle Aubron and Georges Cipriani. Investigators recovered weapons, documents and pieces of Besse’s briefcase.

Police outside the farmhouse in Vitry-aux-Loges, France, where four leading members of Action directe were arrested on February 21, 1987. Archival photograph.

Their trial opened in January 1989.

The defendants disrupted the first hearing, returned the next day to read a political statement, then refused to appear again. On January 14, the verdict was read to an empty dock: life imprisonment for all four. Ménigon and Aubron were convicted of the murder itself, Rouillan and Cipriani as accomplices.

Forty years on

Joëlle Aubron was released on medical grounds in 2004. She died of cancer in 2006, aged 46. Nathalie Ménigon was granted conditional release in 2008, after more than twenty years in prison. Georges Cipriani followed in 2011.

Jean-Marc Rouillan’s path was more complicated. Granted partial freedom in late 2007, he was sent back to prison in 2008 after an interview about Besse’s murder. He said he was not allowed to speak about it, but that his silence was itself an answer. He was granted conditional release in May 2012.

In 1996, ten years after the murder, Paris named the tree-lined walkway down the middle of Boulevard Edgar-Quinet, where he was shot, Allée Georges Besse.

In 1996, ten years after the murder, Paris named the tree-lined walkway down the middle of Boulevard Edgar-Quinet, where he was shot, Allée Georges Besse.

Action directe wanted that night remembered in Pierre Overney’s name.

Paris chose to remember Georges Besse.

— TB

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