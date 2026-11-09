Berlin, Nov. 10, 1989. East and West Berliners help one another climb the Wall . Photo: Vietinghoff / Wikimedia Commons.

Good morning.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on November 9, 1989, Harald Jäger sat alone at a table in the canteen of the Bornholmer Straße border crossing in East Berlin, eating bread rolls in front of a small black-and-white television. He was a Stasi lieutenant colonel, in charge of passport control.

On screen, Politburo member Günter Schabowski was wrapping up a long, dull press conference. Almost as an afterthought, he read out new travel rules: East Germans could now apply to travel abroad without giving a reason, and those who wanted to leave for good could do so through any border crossing, including into West Berlin. After 28 years behind the Wall, it was extraordinary. A reporter asked when it would take effect. Schabowski shuffled his papers: “As far as I know… immediately, without delay.”

Jäger nearly choked. “What is he talking about?” he said to his colleagues.

The rules were meant to take effect the next day, with applications and permits. Schabowski later insisted that nothing on his copy said so. No border guard had received instructions.

For the next few hours, one of the most heavily guarded borders in Europe was held by men whose superiors no longer knew what to tell them.

The revolution came first

Schabowski’s slip did not bring down the Wall on its own. By November 1989, East Germany was already cracking. Tens of thousands had fled through Hungary over the summer. Every Monday, crowds marched through Leipzig. On November 4, hundreds of thousands rallied on East Berlin’s Alexanderplatz. The regime was loosening travel rules precisely because the streets had forced its hand.

The blunder did not create the revolution. It brought it forward, and took the timing out of the regime’s hands.

Bornholmer Straße , East Berlin , Nov. 9, 1989. The night the Berlin Wall opened.

“Or is he simply afraid?”

At Bornholmer Straße, the first curious East Berliners appeared about twenty minutes after the broadcast. Then more, with every tram. “Schabowski said we could leave right away,” some told the guards. “You always say everything the Party says is right.” By 10 p.m., several hundred people stood at the barrier.

Jäger kept calling his superior. The answer never changed: send them home. At one point, his colonel secretly put him on a call with the Stasi leadership, and Jäger heard a general ask whether he was capable of judging the situation, or was simply afraid. Jäger says he held the receiver out of the window so they could hear the crowd. The line went dead.

An East German officer addresses a crowd at a Berlin border crossing , Nov. 1989.

The only order was to let the loudest protesters through, stamping their passports so they could never return, without telling them. The regime still assumed that anyone who crossed was gone for good.

Around 11 p.m., a young couple came back to the checkpoint. His photo had been stamped, hers had not. Their children were asleep at home. “That’s when I understood the absurdity of what we had done,” Jäger later said. Without knowing it, his men had stripped people of their right to return home.

Outside, the crowd was chanting “Open the gate!” and then, as if to reassure the guards, “We’ll come back!” Most of them were not fleeing. They wanted to see the other half of their city, and then go home.

The real miracle

The guards were armed. Nine months earlier, a 20-year-old named Chris Gueffroy had been shot dead trying to cross the Wall. In April, the regime had quietly stopped ordering guards to shoot, but no one in the crowd knew that. That night, the more immediate danger was the crowd itself. Thousands pressed against the gates, and a metal barrier began to buckle. If it had given way, Jäger said later, it would have been a catastrophe.

Around 11:30 p.m., without authorization from his superiors, he told his men to stop all checks and lift the barrier. When he called his colonel to report it, the answer was: “It’s fine, son.” The written report of that night later vanished.

Within 45 minutes, an estimated 20,000 people had crossed. “Wahnsinn!” (unbelievable!), people kept shouting. Schabowski later said the real miracle of November 9 was that it did not end in bloodshed.

A man celebrates the fall of the Berlin Wall , Nov. 12, 1989. Photo: Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images.

Then the leaders caught up

What happened that night had been planned by no government. What followed forced almost every government in Europe to rewrite its plans.

Six days earlier, in Bonn, French President François Mitterrand had been asked whether he feared German reunification. “I am not afraid of it,” he said. “History is there. I take it as it is.” It would not happen, he added, as fast as some wished. Eleven months later, it was done.

In Washington, a reporter asked George H.W. Bush why he did not seem more elated. “I’m just not an emotional kind of guy,” he said. “But I’m very pleased.”

The revolution’s least visible consequence came on October 3, 1990. That day, the European Community expanded eastward without admitting a new member or signing an accession treaty. Sixteen million East Germans joined it through reunification, fourteen years before Poland did. One scholar calls it the “ghost enlargement.”

“It was the duty roster”

Jäger lost his job after reunification and spent years in odd jobs. At a public reading long afterward, a woman told him it had been providence that he was in command that night. “No,” he replied. “It was the duty roster.”

Harald Jäger , pictured years later holding a book about his story.

He has spent decades refusing the hero’s role. “It wasn’t me who opened the Wall,” he says. “It was the East Germans who stood there that night.”

— TB

Hear Harald Jäger tell the story of that extraordinary night in his own words.

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