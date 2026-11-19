Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Maltese investigative journalist murdered in a car bombing on October 16, 2017.

Good morning.

Seven years ago today, Malta’s prime minister offered a pardon to a taxi driver who said he knew who had ordered the murder of the country’s best-known journalist. Nine years after her murder, no court has established who ordered it. This week the question was back in a Valletta courtroom, and in front of European lawmakers.

The box

On November 14, 2019, police arrested Melvin Theuma, a taxi driver who also ran an illegal lottery. They had planned to wait until Saturday, the day of his weekly draw. But on Thursday he broke his routine and began moving things out.

He was carrying a two-liter tub of Smiles vanilla ice cream. There was no ice cream inside. There were phones, USB drives, documents, photographs and recordings, some made with a dictaphone hidden in a sock.

Melvin Theuma, the middleman whose secret recordings helped break open the investigation into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Theuma said he had been the middleman in a murder. The recordings, he said, were his insurance.

The bomb

Daphne Caruana Galizia was 53, a mother of three and Malta’s most feared journalist. Her blog exposed offshore companies and the people around Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

On October 16, 2017, at 2:35 p.m., she published her last post. It was about Keith Schembri, Muscat’s chief of staff. It ended: “There are crooks everywhere you look now. The situation is desperate.”

About half an hour later, she drove away from her home near Bidnija in a rented Peugeot 108. A bomb hidden in the car exploded. Her son Matthew had been working at home. He heard the blast and ran barefoot to the scene.

Investigators examine the wreckage of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s car near Bidnija, Malta, on October 16, 2017.

Eight months before she died, she had written about a mysterious company registered in the United Arab Emirates, 17 Black. She did not know who owned it. In 2018, Reuters and the Times of Malta revealed the owner: Yorgen Fenech, heir to one of Malta’s richest business families.

Two weeks in November

On November 19, 2019, Muscat said he would recommend a pardon for Theuma. Before dawn the next day, Fenech’s yacht slipped out of the marina his family owns. The armed forces intercepted it and brought it back.

Theuma was pardoned on November 25. Schembri resigned the next day. On December 1, Muscat announced he would step down.

The man who walked free

The men who planted, detonated and supplied the bomb have since been convicted. Fenech’s own trial opened on July 1, 2026, after more than five years in prison and nearly a year and a half on bail.

Prosecutors said he paid €150,000 for the killing. Fenech acknowledged paying Theuma about €450,000 afterward. Prosecutors said part of that money paid the lawyers of the brothers who planted the bomb. Fenech said he had been blackmailed. He named Schembri as the real mastermind, but conceded that Schembri had never told him so: it came from Theuma. Schembri denies any involvement and has never been charged with the murder. Theuma, for his part, admitted under cross-examination that he had once lied about Schembri’s role.

Yorgen Fenech (left), acquitted in September 2026 of ordering the murder, and Keith Schembri (right), former chief of staff to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who denies any involvement.

On September 2, after 55 days, the longest murder trial in Maltese history, the jury acquitted Fenech on both counts, eight votes to one. He burst into tears. Daphne’s sons left the courtroom without a word.

An acquittal means guilt was not proven beyond reasonable doubt. It does not say who did it. In the same judgment, Judge Edwina Grima ordered the trial testimony sent to the police, to determine whether anyone else should face criminal charges.

Since then

Four jurors were questioned by police over public statements about the case they had made before the trial and not disclosed when they were selected. At least three have been told they will not be charged. The Attorney General has appealed, citing grave irregularities. Under Maltese law, this is not a retrial.

On Wednesday, Fenech’s lawyers argued that Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti should step aside from the appeal, because he had previously found the lead investigator credible in another case. A ruling is due December 10. Chetcuti was due to retire last February. He remains in office only because Parliament cannot agree on his successor.

On Tuesday, a European Parliament delegation led by Sophie Wilmès, a former Belgian prime minister, ended two days in Malta, including a meeting with Daphne’s family. It called for a thorough review of the jury system and a reform of how the chief justice is appointed. It found that the recommendations of the 2021 public inquiry, which held the state responsible for “an atmosphere of impunity,” remain largely unimplemented.

Protesters in Malta demand justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia. Nine years after her assassination, nobody has been convicted of ordering her murder.

Nine years later

Daphne’s sons are still waiting. The bombers are in prison. The middleman is free under a pardon. The man accused of paying for the bomb walked out of court a free man.

The ice cream box got the case to a courtroom. It has not told Malta who sent the bomb.

— TB