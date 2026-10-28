Good morning.

On October 28, 1962, sixty-four years ago today, Nikita Khrushchev announced that Soviet missiles would leave Cuba, and the world exhaled. Almost nobody knew that the night before, out in the Atlantic, another nuclear crisis had come and gone.

Photo: Soviet submarine B-59 on the surface, shadowed by the U.S. Navy, October 1962. (U.S. Navy photo, via National Security Archive)

What happened

In Washington, President Kennedy and his advisers worried about Soviet submarines approaching Cuba. How could the Navy force them to surface without starting a fight by accident? The answer was small practice charges dropped into the water: a knock on the door, not an attack. On October 24, the procedure was sent to Moscow.

Nobody passed it on to the men who would hear the knocking.

Far out in the Sargasso Sea, the Soviet submarine B-59 was in trouble. It had left the Arctic on October 1, one of four diesel boats sent secretly toward Cuba. Now American destroyers had kept it underwater for hours, and its batteries were nearly dead. Inside, temperatures reached 113 to 122°F, hotter still in the engine room. Men fainted at their posts. There had been no word from Moscow in days.

Then the explosions began. To the Americans above, they were signals. To the crew below, they sounded like war. One officer later compared it to sitting inside a metal barrel while someone pounded it with a sledgehammer.

And there was something the Americans didn’t know: B-59 was carrying a nuclear torpedo.

According to Vadim Orlov, the radio-intelligence officer aboard, the exhausted captain, Valentin Savitsky, decided the war might already have started and ordered the weapon readied. “We will die, but we will sink them all,” Orlov remembered him shouting.

Vassily Arkhipov, the Soviet officer who may have helped prevent a nuclear confrontation on October 27, 1962 and Valentin Savitsky, commander of submarine B-59, who feared that war had already begun.

The overlooked part

Also aboard was Vassily Arkhipov, 36, chief of staff of the submarine brigade. He knew what nuclear meant up close. A year earlier, he had served on K-19, the Soviet nuclear submarine whose reactor failed at sea in July 1961, the accident Hollywood later turned into K-19: The Widowmaker. Eight crewmen died of radiation within weeks.

In Orlov’s account, Savitsky calmed down after talking with Arkhipov and the political officer, Ivan Maslennikov, and chose to surface. Other witnesses place the most dangerous moment after that.

When B-59 came up that night, Savitsky and Arkhipov climbed onto the conning tower into chaos. Planes roared 20 or 30 meters overhead. There were blinding searchlights, cannon fire, destroyers cutting across the bow. Arkhipov later said the captain could not even understand what was happening. Several crewmen remembered him ordering an emergency dive and calling for the nuclear torpedo.

Then, according to Ryurik Ketov, who commanded another submarine in the brigade, the narrow ladder below was blocked by the signals officer and his gear. For a few moments, Savitsky couldn’t get down. In Ketov’s telling, Arkhipov then realized the planes were firing past the boat, not at it. The Americans were trying to talk. He called the captain back and calmed him down. The order never reached the torpedo room.

Historians still debate the sequence, and the famous tale of a two-to-one vote is not supported by the records.

What is certain is this: an American fleet was trying to avoid a fight, a Soviet captain feared one had begun, and a nuclear weapon was never fired.

Why it still matters

The next day, B-59 slipped away. No medals awaited at home; the commanders were criticized for having been forced to surface at all. Arkhipov kept serving and became a vice admiral. When a Moscow newspaper revealed the story in 1995, he was furious. In his only public account, in 1997, he described the lights and the noise, and said nothing about his own role. He died the following year. The story only drew wide international attention in 2002, at a conference in Havana.

On October 27, 2017, his daughter Elena and grandson Sergei flew to London to accept an award in his name. Elena said her father never saw what he did as heroism, only as what he had to do.

Perhaps that is the truest version.

The Americans thought they were sending a message. The Soviets thought they were under attack. Between those two readings lay a nuclear torpedo, and, on a conning tower in the dark, a man who may simply have read the signal right.

— TB