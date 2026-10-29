Good morning.

Late on the evening of October 29, 1969, Charley Kline sat in Room 3420 of Boelter Hall at UCLA, a large, nearly empty lab with lime-green walls and a computer too big for any elevator in the building. He was 21, a programmer who liked working at night, when nobody else needed the machines.

Some 350 miles north, at the Stanford Research Institute in Menlo Park, Bill Duvall was waiting at another computer.

Charley Kline (left) and Bill Duvall (right) 2009, reunited beside an original Interface Message Processor (IMP), 40 years after transmitting ARPANET’s first message.

The two men were connected twice: by an experimental network called ARPANET, and by an ordinary telephone line, so they could check whether anything actually arrived.

The task sounded modest. Kline would log in to the Stanford machine from Los Angeles. In 1969, it was closer to science fiction. When the Pentagon’s research agency looked for companies to build the network, IBM and AT&T didn’t even bid. Both thought it couldn’t be done.

Kline typed L.

“I got the L,” Duvall said.

Kline typed O.

“I got the O,” Duvall said.

Kline typed G.

The system crashed.

The Stanford computer was supposed to make things easier: type LOG, and it would add the IN itself. It never got the chance.

So the first message sent between two computers on ARPANET was not a grand declaration. It was a word cut off by a machine designed to finish it for you.

LO.

About an hour later, Duvall found the bug and the full login went through.

There was no camera, not even a tape recorder. The only record was a single entry Kline wrote in the lab’s logbook.

The October 29, 1969 ARPANET logbook entry recording the first computer-to-computer transmission between UCLA and Stanford Research Institute. Photo: Andrew Adams / Wikimedia Commons — CC BY-SA 2.0 (digitally enhanced).

Leonard Kleinrock, the professor who ran the UCLA lab, has often said they should have prepared something better. Samuel Morse had “What hath God wrought.” Three months earlier, Neil Armstrong had his giant leap. They had half of a login.

Later, Kleinrock found the reading that stuck: LO, as in lo and behold. He is 92 now.

By December 1969, ARPANET connected four research institutions. Twenty years later, at CERN in Geneva, a British scientist named Tim Berners-Lee proposed the World Wide Web. Today, an estimated 6 billion people, roughly three-quarters of humanity, use the Internet.

As for that night, nobody opened champagne.

Kline went home to bed.

Duvall stopped on the way for a burger and a beer. Years later, a reporter asked whether that was how he had celebrated.

No, he said. He was hungry.

— TB