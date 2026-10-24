Jacques Chirac, relaxing aboard Concorde (September 18, 1987). An iconic image in France . Photo: Jack Garofalo / Paris Match (cropped and digitally enhanced)

Good morning.

In the 1990s, I worked in an office building near Paris Charles de Gaulle airport. Every morning at 11, a deafening roar rolled over the building. Nobody needed to ask what it was. My father worked for Air France at Roissy, so I knew exactly: Concorde, leaving for New York.

Twenty-three years ago today, on October 24, 2003, Concorde’s final commercial service ended at Heathrow. Air France had already stopped in May. Since then, no airline has carried a single passenger faster than sound.

A machine that beat the clock

Concorde was born of an unlikely marriage. In 1962, France and Britain, not always the best of friends, signed a treaty to build a supersonic airliner together. Even the name started a quarrel. Charles de Gaulle suggested “Concorde” in 1963; the British preferred “Concord.” In 1967, Britain’s technology minister, Tony Benn, accepted the French “e,” explaining that it stood for excellence, England, Europe and entente.

On March 2, 1969, test pilot André Turcat lifted the first prototype off the runway in Toulouse.

What followed still sounds like science fiction. With its drooping nose and slender delta wing, Concorde cruised at Mach 2, twice the speed of sound: about 1,350 miles per hour, more than twice as fast as an ordinary jetliner. It flew nearly 60,000 feet up, high enough for passengers to see the curve of the Earth. Aerodynamic heating made the aircraft grow up to ten inches longer in flight.

And because it outran the time zones, it did something no airliner has done since.

On its inaugural Paris–New York service in 1977, Concorde left Roissy at 11:12 a.m. and landed at JFK at 8:47 a.m., local time. You arrived before you left.

An Air France Concorde (F-BVFA) taking off from New York’s JFK Airport for Paris (1978) Photo: Ken Rose / Wikimedia Commons — GFDL 1.2 (cropped and digitally enhanced)

In 1985, Phil Collins played Live Aid at Wembley, boarded Concorde, and performed again in Philadelphia that same day. In 1996, a British Airways Concorde crossed from New York to London in just 2 hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds, a record that still stands.

Inside, it was cramped: four seats to a row, tiny windows. Nobody paid for the legroom. Presidents, CEOs and rock stars paid for time.

The price of speed

The miracle was technical, not economic.

Development was initially estimated at around £160 million. By the time Concorde entered service in 1976, the bill had exceeded £1 billion. The 1973 oil shock made its enormous fuel consumption even more expensive. That same year, the United States banned civil supersonic flight over land because of the sonic boom, sharply limiting its potential routes.

Noise was a problem on the ground, too: in its early years at Washington Dulles, Concorde accounted for less than 1 percent of flights but 79 percent of noise complaints.

Only 20 Concordes were ever built, and just 14 carried paying passengers: seven for Air France, seven for British Airways. Air France tried Rio, Caracas, Mexico City and Washington before concentrating on New York. British Airways experimented with Bahrain and Singapore. In the end, only the North Atlantic paid its way.

While British Airways eventually made money flying it, the taxpayers who funded its development never recovered their investment.

Then came July 25, 2000.

An Air France Concorde took off from Charles de Gaulle airport, bound for New York. A strip of metal left on the runway by another aircraft caused a tire to burst. Flying debris triggered a fuel tank rupture and fire. The plane crashed into a hotel in Gonesse, killing 113 people: 109 on board and four on the ground.

Concorde returned to service in November 2001. But the collapse in premium travel after 9/11, rising maintenance costs and the loss of long-term manufacturer support brought its career to an end.

Joan Collins, Christie Brinkley and Jeremy Clarkson were among the passengers on the final commercial flight, along with Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, who reportedly had also flown on Concorde’s first commercial flight in 1976. Clarkson later called its retirement “one giant leap backwards for mankind.”

Today, the aircraft live in museums. At Le Bourget, near Paris, two stand side by side, and visitors can still walk through one. At Charles de Gaulle, another stands on a pedestal, nose raised as if waiting for takeoff clearance.

An Air France Concorde on display at the Musée de l’Air et de l’Espace in Le Bourget. Photo: Pline — Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.5 (cropped and digitally enhanced).

In 2023, Air France revived Concorde’s old flight numbers on its New York route.

The numbers returned. The speed didn’t.

America wants the clock back

On Thursday, two days before this anniversary, Colorado-based Boom Supersonic unveiled the heart of the engine meant to power Overture, a planned airliner for up to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7.

In a very 2026 twist, Boom is also developing gas turbines for AI data centers, using technology from the same program. That business could help finance its aviation ambitions.

Washington is clearing the way, too. In July, the FAA proposed replacing its longstanding ban on supersonic flight over land with new noise-based rules. And on Wednesday, NASA’s experimental X-59 was back in the air at Mach 1.4 over California, part of a program to make supersonic flight quieter.

But Overture has not flown, and its timetable has repeatedly slipped. Boom now hopes to carry passengers around 2030. The next Concorde is still a promise, not a plane.

Europe, which pioneered commercial supersonic travel, is largely absent from the race to bring it back.

Near Charles de Gaulle, 11 a.m. now comes and goes in silence.

The future used to make a lot of noise.

— TB