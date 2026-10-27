Good morning.

On October 28, 1886, New York woke up to rain and fog. It didn’t matter. Around a million people turned out. As the parade passed Wall Street, traders hurled ticker tape from their windows, starting one of the city’s most famous traditions. Then the French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi unveiled his masterpiece too early. When Senator William Evarts paused mid-speech, Bartholdi mistook it for his cue and released the French flag covering her face. Cannons roared, whistles blew, and the speech was never finished.

One man was missing: the Frenchman who dreamed her up died three years earlier.

The idea first took shape in France in 1865.

Édouard de Laboulaye, a law professor who led France’s anti-slavery society, wanted to celebrate the Union’s victory, the end of slavery and the friendship between two republics. The young sculptor Bartholdi would bring that vision to life. Fascinated by colossal monuments, he had proposed a giant torch-bearing woman for Egypt’s Suez Canal in 1869. Egypt declined.

Then came the war of 1870.

Bartholdi helped defend his hometown, Colmar. France lost, and Alsace became German. In 1871, he crossed the Atlantic to promote a monument to liberty, having just seen his own homeland pass under foreign rule. He chose a small island in New York Harbor that every arriving ship had to pass.

The deal was simple: France would pay for the statue, America for the pedestal.

Gustave Eiffel, years before his tower, designed her iron skeleton. Her arm and torch were shown in Philadelphia in 1876, her head at the Paris World’s Fair in 1878. Parisians watched her rise above their streets before she was taken apart, packed into 214 crates and shipped to New York in 1885.

What’s overlooked

America wasn’t ready for her. Fundraising for the pedestal dragged on for years, and Boston, Philadelphia and San Francisco let it be known they would gladly take her.

The New York Times bristled: in 1882, it wrote that a million New Yorkers would rather see the statue “smashed into minute fragments” than standing in Boston Harbor. If New York had to lose her, she should go somewhere more modest, like Painted Post, New York, or Glover, Vermont.

Two years later, New York’s governor, Grover Cleveland, vetoed $50,000 in state funds for the pedestal. When she arrived in 1885, the French gift lay in her crates, waiting for somewhere to stand.

She was rescued by an immigrant. Joseph Pulitzer, born in Hungary and now publisher of the New York World, reminded his readers that the statue was “not a gift from the millionaires of France to the millionaires of America, but a gift of the whole people of France to the whole people of America.” He promised to print the name of every donor, however small the gift.

More than 120,000 people gave over $100,000, most of them a dollar or less. Children sent their pennies. The pedestal was finished, and the statue was reassembled by a crew made up largely of new immigrants, building the monument that would one day welcome people like them.

As for Governor Cleveland, by 1886 he was President Cleveland, and he dedicated her.

The broken shackle and chain at the Statue of Liberty’s feet symbolize the abolition of slavery. Photo: National Park Service / Wikimedia Commons

Her big day also had its contradictions.

Liberty was a woman, yet only two women were invited onto the island. Suffragists chartered a steamer, sailed into the water parade with protest banners and called the statue “a gigantic lie.” At her feet, almost invisible from the ground, lies a broken chain, Laboulaye’s tribute to emancipation. Black newspapers of the time pointed out that, for many Americans, it was not yet a reality.

Why it matters

Her most famous words weren’t there at all. In 1883, Emma Lazarus, a young New York poet who worked with Jewish refugees fleeing persecution, wrote a sonnet to help fund the pedestal. She called the statue the “Mother of Exiles.” Lazarus died in 1887, aged 38, and the poem was forgotten. In 1901, her friend Georgina Schuyler came across it in a bookshop and campaigned for two years to put it on the monument. The bronze plaque went up in 1903. A French tribute to liberty was becoming an American promise of welcome.

That is what makes this gift extraordinary. A Frenchman imagined her and never saw her. Ordinary citizens of both countries paid for her. Immigrants assembled her. An American poet gave her a voice, and a loyal friend made sure that voice survived.

Few nations have ever given another country the symbol it would come to see itself in. Fewer still have seen their gift embraced so completely that many forget where it came from.

Tomorrow, she turns 140.

Happy birthday, Lady Liberty. From Paris, with L❤️VE.

The Statue of Liberty against the New York sky. Photo: Valentin Bricot / Wikimedia Commons — CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped and digitally enhanced)

— TB