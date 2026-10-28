Good afternoon.

Three hundred years ago today, on October 28, 1726, a London publisher released the travels of a ship’s surgeon named Lemuel Gulliver. There was no author’s name on the title page. There was a reason.

That summer, a manuscript had reached the publisher, Benjamin Motte. According to one account, it was delivered by a stranger in a hackney coach who vanished into the dark. The covering letter came from Gulliver’s cousin, a Mr. Richard Sympson, and asked £200. Neither Gulliver nor his cousin existed.

The real author was Jonathan Swift, an Irish clergyman, dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, and a man who knew what happened when words offended the powerful.

Jonathan Swift, painted by Charles Jervas (1718). National Portrait Gallery, London

Two years earlier, Swift had published anonymous pamphlets attacking a British-backed scheme to introduce copper coins into Ireland. The authorities offered £300 to anyone who could identify the author. His printer was jailed. The scheme was eventually abandoned, and Swift became something of a national hero.

He understood the risks of putting his name on a book.

So he had the Gulliver manuscript recopied to conceal his handwriting. Motte, nervous, quietly toned down the most dangerous passages.

Because Gulliver’s Travels was not an adventure story. It was an attack.

In Lilliput, tiny politicians win office by dancing on a tightrope, and an empire goes to war over which end of an egg to crack. In Laputa, scientists try to extract sunbeams from cucumbers. And on his last voyage, Gulliver meets wise horses and filthy human creatures called Yahoos, then comes home unable to bear his own family.

But perhaps the most revealing scene takes place in Brobdingnag, the land of giants.

Gulliver proudly describes European civilization to its king. He even offers to teach him how to manufacture gunpowder, explaining how easily it can destroy armies and cities. A generous gift, Gulliver thinks. The king is appalled. He would rather lose half his kingdom than possess such a secret.

Gulliver considers him hopelessly naive.

That was Swift’s genius. He didn’t need to tell his readers what was wrong with their world. He simply made them look at it from somewhere else.

Swift said he wrote the book “to vex the world rather than divert it.”

The world refused to be vexed: the first printing sold out in a week. His friend John Gay reported that the book was “universally read, from the cabinet council to the nursery.” The nursery won.

I know. I was one of those children. I loved Lilliput. Nobody told me it was about politicians.

Gulliver towering over Lilliput in Gulliver’s Travels (1939). Fleischer Studios

For three centuries, the book kept escaping its author.

Children took it first. Georges Méliès filmed Lilliput in 1902, Hollywood animated it in 1939, Jack Black played Gulliver in 2010. Almost every adaptation keeps the little people and drops the dark ending.

Programmers took the eggs. In 1980, computer scientist Danny Cohen borrowed Big-Endians and Little-Endians to name a quarrel over the order in which computers store and transmit bytes. Engineers still use the terms.

The internet took the Yahoos. Yahoo!’s founders said they liked the word’s meaning: rude, unsophisticated, uncouth.

Japan took the flying island. Hayao Miyazaki borrowed Laputa for his 1986 film Castle in the Sky.

And then there is Mars.

In Laputa, Swift’s astronomers have discovered two small moons circling the red planet. In 1726, nobody had seen any. In August 1877, the American astronomer Asaph Hall found two: Phobos and Deimos.

Swift hadn’t discovered them. He had imagined them in a satire of scientific pride. But today, Phobos has a crater named Gulliver, and Deimos has one named Swift.

The man who set out to vex the world ended up on a moon he had imagined to make fun of it.

Happy 300th, Gulliver!

— TB