Good morning.

I’ve been fascinated by the mechanics of finance since the days of the Wall Street yuppies in the 1980s. In another life, back in the 1990s, I spent three years working in it. And I’ve kept watching ever since, from stock markets to crypto.

I watched Nick Leeson bring down Barings. I watched Bernie Madoff’s empire collapse, the subprime crisis unfold, and Wirecard admit that €1.9 billion had probably never existed, among others.

Behind each of those stories were sophisticated financial systems. And in almost every one, the fatal weakness was human: greed, pride, blindness, or a warning nobody wanted to hear.

Technology changes. Human nature doesn’t.

Paraguay may have just added a chapter. In ten days, a digital bank with nearly three million customers has collapsed, a president has been removed and jailed, and investigators are following the money as far as Luxembourg.

The bank’s name was Ueno. And the warning signs had been there for months.

Ueno Bank and former Paraguayan president Santiago Peña, whose downfall followed the bank’s collapse in November 2026.

Four days

On October 29, Ueno announced plans to raise $100 million in fresh capital. If completed, the plan would lift its core capital ratio from 11.7% to 14.9%, well above Paraguay’s 8% minimum.

Four days later, the central bank put Ueno into resolution. Its solvency ratio, regulators said, had fallen below half the legal minimum. Customers woke up on November 3 to a dead app. In a country of 6.5 million people, Ueno held the accounts of roughly 60% of adults.

The memo

How does a bank go from a confident capital plan to insolvency in four days? It probably doesn’t. On July 10, a senior supervisor at the central bank sent an internal memo warning that Ueno was lending to companies tied to its own owners beyond legal limits. A second report followed on July 28. By August 5, bank supervisors had formally concluded that Ueno had engaged in prohibited indirect financing, according to a reconstruction by the Paraguayan daily Última Hora. At the heart of it, prosecutors say, was a $74 million sale of bad loans to a related company that had less than $100,000 in its account the day before, allegedly financed indirectly with the bank’s own money.

Yet the bank stayed open until November.

On Thursday, the official the July memo was addressed to, Paraguay’s chief bank supervisor, still in his post, was arrested at home. The same morning, prosecutors searched the presidential residence. A Paraguayan historian told Reuters it was the first time in the country’s history.

Protesters gather outside Paraguay’s National Congress in Asunción. Photo: teleSUR.

The president

Santiago Peña, a former IMF economist elected in 2023, held shares in Ueno’s holding company until March 2025. He appointed the former head of Ueno’s predecessor to run the central bank. By June, Ueno held about $850 million in public money, including state pension funds. His summer house, prosecutors say, was built with Ueno loans whose monthly payments were six times his presidential salary.

Two weeks before the collapse, Peña was in Washington as one of the Trump administration’s closest allies in Latin America, meeting Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. On November 5, he resigned. On November 6, 44 senators voted to remove him anyway. He is now in pretrial detention at a military facility, charged with breach of trust and administration for personal gain, and could face up to 15 years. He denies wrongdoing. His own Colorado Party has voted to expel him.

The fallout has reached the markets too: on Wednesday, Fitch put Paraguay’s sovereign rating on watch for a possible downgrade.

The savers

By Wednesday, the central bank had transferred about $644 million in emergency advances for 1.8 million eligible depositors. These were initial advances, not full refunds. A second phase is expected to begin next week, up to a cap of about $37,000 per depositor.

On Thursday, the new central bank governor said auditors had identified roughly $600 million in sound assets. The figure is preliminary, but he says it could be enough to cover the pension funds, which have legal priority.

Not everyone is covered yet. Giovanni Catolino, 40, opened a travel agency in June with his wife, funded by his severance from a motorcycle factory. Speaking last weekend, he said about $15,000 was stuck at Ueno. “I lost 16 years of work,” he told AFP. Paraguay’s volunteer firefighters had some $320,000 there, most of it raised in their national fundraising drive in October.

A police officer stands guard outside a Ueno Bank branch in Asunción, Paraguay, on November 11, 2026. Photo: AFP / Rodrigo Buendía.

The European box

At the top of Ueno’s structure sits U Holdings S.à r.l., registered in Luxembourg weeks after Peña took office. It controls the bank through a Paraguayan subsidiary. Luxembourg’s financial regulator told the daily L’essentiel that neither Ueno nor its holding company falls under its prudential supervision. Paraguayan prosecutors have met Luxembourg’s financial intelligence and asset recovery units to try to freeze crypto assets and stock investments linked to Peña. On Wednesday, they said they had sent Luxembourg a formal request to locate and secure assets. For the first time in Paraguay’s history, they also issued an Interpol Silver Notice to trace wealth abroad.

Hungary’s OTP Bank, one of Central Europe’s largest lenders, invested $47 million for a 9.99% stake. It says it had no control or management rights, and nothing suggests otherwise. But it shows how far a small country’s bank can reach into European balance sheets.

The story echoes another financial scandal I wrote about recently, in Hungary, where a change of government sped up an investigation into hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds.

The criminal allegations remain unproven, and the investigation is only beginning. But the first memo was written in July. Supervisors documented the problem in August. The bank fell in November. What happened in between is now Paraguay’s question. And with prosecutors asking Luxembourg to trace and freeze assets, it is partly Europe’s question too.

Keep watching.

— TB

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