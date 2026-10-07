Good morning.

$5,000 sounds like a lot of money. Until you multiply it by a country.

A real $5,000 bill. Source: National Numismatic Collection, National Museum of American History, via Wikimedia Commons (Godot13).

On September 9, at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Donald Trump told the crowd: “If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000.” He has repeated the promise since, saying the U.S. can “easily” afford it.

A month later, there is still no bill and no detailed payment mechanism.

So let’s do the one thing the promise makes unavoidable: the math.

The multiplication

$5,000 × about 270 million American adults = roughly $1.35 trillion.

Reuters uses the same figures. Estimates based only on adult citizens, around 245 million people, come in closer to $1.2 trillion (Newsweek).

Trump has said the money would have to be spent in the United States. The promise is also conditional on Republicans winning the November 3 midterms.

Either way, this is not pocket change.

One month later

Congress. Speaker Mike Johnson has said Congress would need to approve the payments. Trump has said he does not think it would.

The tariff answer. Vice President JD Vance has pointed to tariff revenue as a possible source of funding. Whichever measure you use, recent tariff revenue is far below $1.35 trillion.

The deficit. The payment would equal roughly two-thirds of the entire federal deficit for fiscal 2026, which had already passed $2 trillion after eleven months, according to the CBO.

The fine print. Vance has suggested wealthy households could be excluded. “$5,000 for everyone” and “$5,000 for some” are different bills.

The precedent. A $2,000 “tariff dividend” promised in 2025 was never delivered.

Now forget the politics for a moment. What does $1.35 trillion actually look like?

What $1.35 trillion buys

Round numbers, our arithmetic from public price estimates, climbing from useful to ridiculous.

3.4 million new homes

55 years of NASA budget

The entire NFL , four times over

30 Twitters

15,000 F-35A fighter jets

500 Air Force Ones

27 million new cars

5.4 billion Céline Dion tickets

2,800 Eiffel Towers

19 billion video games

140 billion Big Mac meals

$1,000 for 1.35 billion people

$1 million for 1.35 million people

$1 million spent every day for about 3,700 years

Netflix for about 7.5 billion years

The point

The story isn’t whether $5,000 sounds good. Of course it does.

It’s what happens when a number designed for one wallet is multiplied by an entire country.

$5,000 sounds like a gift.

$1.35 trillion sounds like a budget.

To be continued: the midterms are on November 3.

Keep watching.

— TB

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