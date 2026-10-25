Good evening.

At 11:52 a.m. on November 1, 2024, the sun was shining in Novi Sad, Serbia’s second-largest city. Outside the railway station, people were doing what people do at railway stations.

Two sisters were on their way to their grandparents’ for the family slava, the feast of their patron saint. A woman in her seventies had come into town to have a cast removed from her leg; she sat down on a bench to wait for the bus. Vasko Sazdovski, a 45-year-old scientist who designed software for robots that spray weeds in blueberry fields, was heading home to North Macedonia. Stefan Hrka, 27, was there too.

Then the station’s concrete canopy came down on them.

Fourteen people died that day. Two more died later in hospital, the last of them a 19-year-old high school student, Vukašin Crnčević, in March 2025. The youngest victim was six.

On Sunday night, almost two years later, the man who had dominated Serbian politics for 14 years conceded defeat to a movement born in the aftermath of their deaths.

What happened

The station, built in 1964, had just been renovated by Chinese contractors as part of the Belgrade–Budapest high-speed railway. It was ceremonially opened twice. The first time was in March 2022, during an election campaign, when President Aleksandar Vučić arrived by high-speed train with Hungary’s Viktor Orbán. The second was in July 2024.

Within hours of the collapse, officials insisted the canopy had never been part of the renovation. Videos of the opening ceremonies, still online, told a more complicated story.

Court-appointed engineers later explained what happened. About 40 percent of the steel wires holding the canopy to the roof were no longer working, eaten away by corrosion. Over the decades, including during the renovation, new layers had been added without removing the old ones, until the canopy carried roughly 23 extra tons. Routine inspections could have caught the corrosion. Prosecutors say none were ordered.

The station had also been open to passengers for months without an operating permit. The official notice that construction work was underway took fifteen days to travel from the ministry to the building inspectors. It reached them on November 1, at 3 p.m., three hours after the canopy fell.

Then the students stepped in.

KRVAVE SU VAM RUKE!

YOU HAVE BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS!

A protest stencil in Serbia. The red hand became the symbol of the movement that followed the Novi Sad collapse in November 2024.

Within weeks, they had shut down their universities, and ordinary citizens kept them supplied. Every day at 11:52, traffic stopped across Serbia for a silence that grew with the death toll: fifteen minutes, then sixteen. One for each life.

In January 2025, ruling-party activists in Novi Sad beat a group of students and broke a young woman’s jaw. The prime minister resigned.

On March 15, 2025, an independent count put the crowd in Belgrade at up to 325,000, the largest protest in Serbia’s history. Eighty students cycled 1,300 kilometers to Strasbourg to hand letters to European institutions. Others ran in relays to Brussels. Arriving in Strasbourg, they sang “Freed From Desire,” the 1990s dance hit that had become the movement’s anthem.

By the European Parliament’s count, more than 10,700 protests took place in over 630 towns in just eight months.

Overlooked

Two years later, no one has been convicted.

Prosecutors charged 13 people over the collapse, including former construction minister Goran Vesić. After rounds of appeals, no trial date has been set. The defendants deny wrongdoing.

Then there is the money. In August 2025, Serbia’s organized crime prosecutors arrested a former infrastructure minister, Tomislav Momirović, among others. They allege that contract amendments made the state pay a second time for work it had already paid for, costing the budget $115.6 million and handing the Chinese consortium at least $18.8 million in unlawful gains. The suspects deny the charges.

And the money kept flowing. According to the Serbian weekly Radar, the government paid the same consortium more than €70 million for the railway project after the collapse. Radar asked why the authorities never invoked a performance guarantee worth up to $116 million. Two of the consortium’s staff are among the defendants; the companies themselves are not. Some victims’ families were compensated with public money.

The investigators ran into walls of their own. The organized crime office’s chief prosecutor said police were not cooperating with the financial inquiry. His office had also charged a sitting minister over forged papers that cleared the way for a Trump-branded hotel backed by Jared Kushner, who later withdrew; the minister denies wrongdoing. In January, parliament passed judicial laws that the chief prosecutor warned would “decimate” his office. Lawmakers amended them in June, but the Council of Europe’s legal advisers said the position of its prosecutors still wasn’t settled.

And just before leaving the presidency in September, Vučić pardoned 49 people, including 11 he said had taken part in attacks on students.

Why it matters

In May 2025, the students stopped asking institutions for answers and started demanding an election. “Is there justice in Serbia?” the cardiologist Ilija Srđanović asked at a rally in Novi Sad in September. The state’s answer, he said, had been that no one was guilty.

Vučić resigned the presidency on September 27 to run for prime minister. Many Serbians credit him with new highways, railways, schools and hospitals. He accused foreign powers of financing the protests.

The students answered with a list of 250 candidates: doctors, professors, actors, farmers. Not one of them is a student. Srđanović led it. Don’t mistake them for a Western-friendly mirror image of Vučić, though: their candidates have taken a hard line on Kosovo, floated a referendum on EU membership and signaled continuity with Russia. What united them was the canopy.

Then came Sunday.

Turnout was close to 70 percent, the highest since the breakup of Yugoslavia. Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Vučić appeared at his party headquarters and conceded. “It is clear that we have lost,” he said. Projections by Ipsos and CeSID gave the Student List 52 percent of the vote and 139 of the 250 seats, an outright majority, against 39.3 percent and 104 seats for Vučić’s coalition. The independent monitor CRTA reported similar figures. The official count continues. Vučić blamed independent media, unnamed European countries and an “American deep state.”

Car horns filled Belgrade. Crowds chanted “Aleksandar is gone.” In Novi Sad, people gathered on Liberty Square to dance the kolo under fireworks.

“Dear Serbia, tonight the voice of the people is being heard,” said a Belgrade University professor speaking for the students.

The same railway runs to Budapest, where, after Orbán lost power in April, the new transport minister called the project “riddled with errors at every level” and promised to open its files. Hungary’s reckoning has already begun. Serbia’s is just starting. Vučić’s party still runs almost every town hall in the country, and international observers will present their findings on Monday afternoon.

The movement had no leader, a Serbian analyst said last year. But it had, in his words, a “mother.”

On November 2, 2025, a year after her son Stefan died, Dijana Hrka sat down outside the Serbian parliament and stopped eating. She started at exactly 11:52. She slept on wooden pallets, next to a fenced-off tent camp of Vučić supporters that Belgraders had nicknamed “Ćacilend.”

“I need to know who killed my child,” she had told the crowd in Novi Sad the day before.

She ended her hunger strike after sixteen days.

On Sunday night, less than an hour after Vučić conceded, crowds walked into that camp, tore down its fences and pulled up its tents. Dijana Hrka told a Serbian TV channel she was shaking. “This is a victory for all of us, a victory for our children,” she said. “This is just the beginning.”

She is still waiting for an answer.

Next Sunday, November 1, it will be two years. At 11:52, as they have every month since, people in Novi Sad will stop again.

— TB