Good afternoon.

No politics today. No history. Just a cat.

It’s been six weeks since I launched Continental Wire. Six weeks of discovering that publishing a little newsletter every day takes considerably more work than I had imagined. And I’m really enjoying it!

About 300 of you now follow Continental Wire. Is that good? Bad? A lot? Not very many? I honestly have no idea. But 300 people choosing to read what I write at my desk in Paris? I find that encouraging.

Especially since many of you are reading from the other side of the Atlantic, where I happen to have a few friends. Hello to everyone in California, Florida, New York, and Boston! And a special hello to Alison, Isa, Julien, Gus, Charlotte, Dina, and everyone else!

Now, about the cat.

Yesterday, someone told me I should post pictures of my cat.

Apparently, cat pictures get enormous numbers of views on the internet. Views bring followers. Followers become subscribers. And before you know it, you’re running a media empire.

I’m not entirely sure that’s how it works, but who am I to argue with the internet?

In France, we say: “Qui ne tente rien n’a rien.” Nothing ventured, nothing gained. And I’ve always liked opening doors to see what’s on the other side.

So here goes: Ladies and gentlemen, meet Ruby, my new marketing director.

Ruby ( aka Chachou ), by me. © Paris 2021.

She often looks at us just like this, with those enormous round eyes. And when our eyes meet, she slowly blinks. It’s just too cute! I sometimes call her my little owl.

She’s also incredibly nosy, always sticking her head into any open bag she can find. Which is why she often ends up with something on the tip of her nose. Like here. What is it? I honestly have no idea!

Ruby is, without the slightest doubt or any possible bias on my part, the sweetest cat in the world. And quite possibly the most easily frightened.

She didn’t have the easiest start in life. She was found in pretty rough shape with her brothers and sisters and taken in by an animal rescue organization. We adopted her when she was three months old. Her siblings all found homes too.

And here’s the funny part: I was never really a cat person.

Well, I am now.

Ruby, by the way, is the name the rescue organization gave her. We never really settled on an official one. Instead, she has a whole collection of affectionate nicknames.

I usually call her Chachou. Because she’s a chat (French for cat), she’s chou (French for cute, though it literally means cabbage), and, well, Chachou just sounds right.

I think she likes it.

Yes, yes. Apparently, cats also make you a little stupid.

We do everything we can to give her the happiest life possible, and she gives us back far more than we could ever ask for. I wouldn’t part with her for anything in the world.

So if you know someone who likes cats, forward this to them. Ruby’s future as an internet celebrity is in your hands.

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Here’s the deal.

For every 1,000 new subscribers, I’ll share another picture of Ruby.

No?

All right. 500.

Still no?

100?

Fine. 50. But that’s my final offer.

Ruby has standards. And apparently, so does her marketing department.

Your move :)

Have a lovely Sunday.

— TB

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