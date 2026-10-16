Good morning.

Saudi Arabia is preparing to host a World Expo in 2030 and the football World Cup in 2034. This week, its capital’s main airport could not host a single commercial flight.

That contrast is the story. And it reaches far beyond Riyadh.

What happened

Iran-aligned Houthi rebels firing from Yemen have struck Saudi airports again and again this month. According to the Saudi-led coalition, the attacks have killed at least 19 people. An American is among the dead. A Frenchwoman is among the wounded.

Riyadh’s airport, which normally handles around 110,000 passengers a day, remains closed. Air France and KLM have suspended flights until the end of October. Delta has postponed its new Atlanta–Riyadh route until March 2027.

On Tuesday, an attack hit an administrative building at Aramco’s complex in Dhahran, where Saudi Arabia’s first commercial oil was discovered in 1938. Authorities reported a limited fire and no injuries. The symbolism was harder to contain.

Thursday brought the European consequences. An EU–Gulf summit planned for October 24 in Riyadh was postponed, with no new date. Brussels gave no reason, but Gulf officials cited the attacks and the airport closure. France also announced the start of a military deployment to help protect Saudi oil facilities.

What actually shifted

Riyadh has not stopped. Offices are open, traffic is heavy, and daily life continues, even as schools have moved online.

But the calendar Saudi Arabia built to attract the world is coming apart.

The Six Kings Slam, a tennis exhibition featuring Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic and streamed on Netflix, has moved to December. A major golf tournament scheduled for November has been postponed. The Future Investment Initiative, known as “Davos in the Desert,” is preparing a hybrid format, according to Reuters.

The disruption extends across the Gulf. Formula 1 held this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on October 4, a move decided in July as the regional war dragged on. The season’s final races, in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, are still on the calendar, but Formula 1 has reportedly asked Imola, in Italy, to be ready to step in.

Even the World Petroleum Congress, held in Riyadh this week, reportedly went ahead without the chief executives of Shell, BP, ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies.

This is where the attacks hit hardest.

Vision 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to reduce the kingdom’s dependence on oil, relies on bringing foreigners in: tourists, investors, athletes and business leaders. The target is 150 million visits a year by 2030, including domestic tourism. Saudi Arabia recorded 122 million in 2025.

But the wider war with Iran, under way since February, has already damaged the oil economy. With exports disrupted through the Strait of Hormuz, the IMF projects a 3.3% contraction this year. Now the non-oil economy, meant to provide a cushion, is facing its own shock.

“It is the return of a security premium to doing business in Saudi Arabia,” says Andreas Krieg, a security analyst at King’s College London.

And the decision to come is made elsewhere, by airlines, insurers, event organisers and executives assessing the risks from thousands of miles away.

The other side of the border

This war did not begin in Riyadh. A UN-brokered truce that began in Yemen in 2022 has unraveled. Fighting has intensified, and on Thursday, Houthi missiles struck the presidential palace complex in Aden, killing five people, according to Yemeni officials.

Inside Yemen, UNICEF says more than 200,000 people, including around 110,000 children, have been displaced since early September.

Attacks on civilians are no more acceptable on one side of the border than the other.

Why it matters

Europe is not just watching. Italy says it has supplied air defence equipment, Britain is providing military support, and France is now deploying assets to help protect Saudi infrastructure. A summit intended to strengthen EU–Gulf trade ties has no new date.

Nothing is lost for Riyadh yet. Postponed is not cancelled. A few weeks of disruption do not mean Vision 2030 has failed.

But the question the kingdom must now answer is no longer how to attract the world.

It is how to guarantee it can arrive.

Keep watching.

— TB