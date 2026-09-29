Good morning.

Fifteen years ago, Madrid’s Puerta del Sol gave its name to the Indignados, a generation protesting mass unemployment and austerity. Spain has since become one of the euro area’s fastest-growing major economies. Yet since Saturday night, tents have been back on the same square. The trigger was the eviction of an 87-year-old woman. But the grievance has changed.

What happened

Last Wednesday, police carried María del Carmen Abascal, known as Maricarmen, on a stretcher out of the flat in Madrid’s Retiro district where she had lived since 1956. The eviction was carried out under a court order obtained by the owner, Urbagestión, after a long dispute over her old controlled-rent contract.

On Saturday, some 25,000 people marched through Madrid, according to the central government’s delegation; organisers claimed far more. A camp took shape on Sol, and it is still there. From her hospital bed, Maricarmen recorded a video urging the campers to be brave and defend what is theirs.

On Monday night, Madrid’s municipal housing company announced a deal that will let her return home: an eight-year contract, with rent capped at 30% of her net income. She still has to sign it.

What actually shifted

The easy read is 2011 all over again. It’s too neat.

The European Commission expects Spain’s economy to grow 2.4% this year, almost three times the eurozone average. Unemployment fell to 9.87% in the second quarter, from more than 26% at its 2013 peak. Youth unemployment dropped from 46.2% in 2011 to 24.9% in 2025.

Housing went the other way.

According to Spain’s statistics office, INE, 44.3% of 26-to-34-year-olds still lived with their parents in 2025, and almost half of them said they could not afford to rent or buy. Even among those earning more than €24,000 a year, 29.4% still live at home. Spain’s Youth Council puts the average rent at €1,176 a month, or 98.7% of a young person’s average pay.

In 2011, for many young Spaniards, the barrier was getting a job. In 2026, for many, a job no longer buys the next step.

The overlooked part

Many protesters see a story about “vulture funds.” Reuters described Urbagestión as an investment fund. Its owner, Ricardo Alonso, told Antena 3 that the flat is the company’s only asset. That is his account.

The broader data is clearer. The Bank of Spain estimated that companies owned about 8% of homes rented as main residences in 2021. Its diagnosis is structural: a shortfall of some 755,000 homes built up since 2021, which could grow by another 300,000 by 2028. Since 1980, real house prices have risen 3.5-fold, while real household income has risen 1.8-fold.

So there is no single culprit, but a mismatch: not enough homes in the places where jobs and households are concentrating.

Why it matters

Housing now sets the pace of Spanish politics. Pedro Sánchez’s cabinet is due to adopt a housing decree today. A draft reported by Europa Press would bar evictions of vulnerable tenants from their main home until 2028.

Congress then has a month to validate it, and the arithmetic is fragile. Sumar, the junior coalition partner, wants automatic contract renewals and said on Monday that a deal was not yet close. Junts, whose votes Sánchez needs, has said it will not back a text that hurts small landlords, and warned on Monday that the latest draft pushes an agreement further away.

Eviction protection answers the emergency on Sol. But protecting a tenant does not create a home. A decree can do the first in a day; only years of building can do the second.

In 2011, Sol was about finding work. In 2026, it is about what work no longer buys.

So watch the vote, not the tents.

THE NUMBER: 30.2, the average age at which young Spaniards left their parents’ home in 2025, compared with 26.3 across the EU (Eurostat).

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