Good morning.

At 4:36 on a Saturday morning, while most of the Czech Republic was asleep, the speaker of parliament cut off a debate. Sixty-five lawmakers were still waiting to speak. The subject was the future of Czech public television and radio.

Minutes later, the governing majority approved the first step of a bill that would change how they are funded. It was October 24. The bill is not law yet: it still has to clear two more votes in the lower house, then the Senate and the president.

On Sunday, the answer came.

Hundreds of thousands gather on Prague’s Letná plain to protest proposed changes to public broadcasting, November 15, 2026. Photo: Michal Turek / Seznam Zprávy.

Letná Against 4:36

The rally was called Letná Against 4:36. Organizers estimated a crowd of about 400,000 on Prague’s vast Letná plain. If they are right, it was the largest Czech demonstration since 1989.

Some protesters wore pointed hats folded from newspaper: the hat of Večerníček, the cartoon boy who has introduced Czech Television’s bedtime stories for decades.

A young demonstrator wearing a Večerníček paper hat at Prague’s Letná protest. Photo: Michal Turek / Seznam Zprávy.

Among the speakers was Zdeněk Svěrák, one of the country’s most beloved writers. In August 1968, he and his colleague Miloň Čepelka helped keep Czechoslovak Radio on the air from a hidden annex the Soviets never found. On Sunday, the two men were back on stage together.

What the bill changes

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s coalition wants to scrap the licence fee, 205 crowns (about $9.50) a month per household, and fund Czech Television and Czech Radio from the state budget. Under the bill as currently drafted, they would receive roughly 15% less. The broadcasters estimate that could cost up to 700 jobs.

Babiš says nobody wants to control the public media and that the fee system is simply outdated. Finland, among others, funds its public broadcaster through taxation. Critics fear the new arrangement would give politicians more leverage over the broadcasters’ money.

Neighboring Slovakia shows why. Its previous government abolished the licence fee in 2023. After Robert Fico returned to power, his government cut the broadcaster’s guaranteed funding by nearly a third and, in 2024, replaced it with a new institution. The danger did not come with the change of model. It came after it.

With 108 of the lower house’s 200 seats, Babiš’s coalition has the numbers to override both the Senate and a presidential veto. Unless government lawmakers break ranks, the protesters’ leverage is political, not parliamentary.

Thousands of phone lights illuminate the crowd at Prague’s Letná plain as the November 15 protest draws to a close. Photo: Michal Turek / Seznam Zprávy.

The same ground

As night fell, phones lit up the plain. The crowd sang the national anthem, accompanied on the violin by Pavel Šporcl. Then the loudspeakers played A Prayer for Marta, Marta Kubišová’s song of defiance after the 1968 Soviet invasion, which became an anthem of the Velvet Revolution.

On November 25, 1989, eight days after riot police beat student marchers in central Prague, hundreds of thousands gathered on this same plain.

A demonstrator raises a victory sign at the Letná protest in Prague, November 15, 2026. Photo: Michal Turek / Seznam Zprávy.

Thirty-seven years ago, the crowds at Letná helped bring down a dictatorship. On Sunday, they returned to defend the democracy that replaced it.

— TB

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