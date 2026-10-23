Hungary’s 1956 revolutionary flag, with the communist emblem cut out, Budapest, 2010 Photo: Aktron / Wikimedia Commons — CC BY 3.0 (cropped and digitally enhanced)

Good morning.

On Tuesday, György Matolcsy posted a video on YouTube defending his record. On Wednesday morning, prosecutors came for him.

For twelve years, until March 2025, Matolcsy ran Hungary’s central bank. Before that, he was Viktor Orbán’s economy minister. Orbán once called him “my right-hand man.”

The 71-year-old spent two nights in a police cell. On Friday morning, he appeared before a Budapest judge considering prosecutors’ request to keep him in pretrial detention. No former governor of Hungary’s central bank had ever been taken into custody.

What happened

Matolcsy is suspected of economic fraud causing significant financial loss and of using a forged document. He declined to answer questions on Wednesday, but his lawyer said he would speak at Friday’s hearing.

The story begins in 2014. The central bank set up a group of foundations and endowed them with 266 billion forints, about $820 million, officially to promote economic education.

Two years later, Orbán’s majority in Parliament tried to keep the foundations’ spending secret. The Constitutional Court said no: this was still public money. Once the books were opened, the public learned that a news site had quietly received about $1.5 million from the foundations. At least ten of its journalists resigned in protest. Six reporters who pressed lawmakers for answers were banned from Parliament, a ban the European Court of Human Rights later ruled a violation of their rights.

The foundations’ asset manager, Optima, poured much of the money into commercial real estate, partly with borrowed money.

Then came February 28, 2025, Matolcsy’s next-to-last day at the head of the central bank. Optima signed a “securities loan” handing control of an asset manager overseeing nearly $615 million to a private equity fund. That fund was run by a company majority-owned by a longtime friend of Matolcsy’s son, Ádám. Prosecutors say the deal was a sham, designed to let Matolcsy keep his influence over the assets after leaving office, so that he and his son could invest them for their own benefit. The bank’s new leadership blocked it and filed a criminal complaint.

Ádám Matolcsy is now wanted by police. According to Telex, he is not in Hungary. In April, he told the news site he would cooperate with any authority that wished to examine his activities.

What journalists found

Hungarian reporters have spent years digging.

A $92,000 bathroom. Renovating the central bank’s headquarters was budgeted at about $170 million. It cost nearly $320 million, with no public tender. The main contractor belonged to a friend of Ádám Matolcsy. The news site 444 had to sue to obtain the invoices, which include a private bathroom for the governor at roughly $92,000. The renovation was paid for by the bank itself, not the foundations, and is the subject of a separate criminal investigation.

An unfinished campus. In 2020 and 2021, the state gave a university foundation in the city of Kecskemét about $440 million for a new campus and district. The foundation lent about $390 million of it, more than 80% of its assets, to Optima. Auditors called the decision unprofessional. The foundation then struggled to get its money back, and the buildings it had started still stand unfinished. The university says it expects to be repaid.

The son’s network. According to Telex, his villa on Mykonos, in a part of the island where comparable properties sell for up to $6 million, is called Villa Nicole, after his wife. Another outlet, Válasz Online, reported that he directed parts of his business network from a Gmail account under a woman’s name: “Petra Kovács.” The account vanished four days after reporters wrote to it.

Both men deny wrongdoing. Matolcsy calls the idea that the money vanished a “false tale.” He says it is invested in 39 office buildings and six shopping centers in twelve Central European cities. Auditors found those holdings should have been written down by about $460 million in 2024. His son says his fortune is legal. Both are presumed innocent.

What actually shifted

For years, Orbán stood by Matolcsy. In 2016, he said heaven and earth would have to collapse before he lost confidence in him. Then Orbán lost April’s election to Péter Magyar, a former insider who has called the affair “the world’s biggest bank robbery.” The police investigation had opened in early 2025, while Orbán was still in power. It has moved much faster since he left.

When two former Orbán ministers were detained in September, Orbán’s Fidesz party cried political revenge. This time, it only asked for an impartial investigation. In March, its then parliamentary leader had already said that if reporters were right about Ádám Matolcsy, he belonged in prison.

Why it matters

After sixteen years of the same government, Hungary is testing whether it can hold its former elite to account without it looking like revenge. In May, investigators seized about $283 million in cash and securities. Seized is not recovered. How much public money actually comes back is the real measure.

What comes next

The judge’s ruling on his detention, due by Saturday morning.

On November 5, a parliamentary committee expects to question Matolcsy.

Today, Hungary marks the 70th anniversary of its 1956 revolution. Students took to the streets against Soviet rule, tearing the communist emblem from the center of their national flags. The flag with a hole, pictured above, became a symbol of resistance. Within two weeks, Soviet tanks crushed the uprising. Some 2,500 Hungarians died and about 200,000 fled.

Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa, the EU’s two most senior leaders, are in Budapest for the ceremonies, alongside Moldova’s president and former NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

On the day Hungary celebrates its most famous fight for freedom, its courts face a quieter test.

Keep watching.

— TB