Good morning.

This week started with a cat. Then came a wall that opened by mistake, a newspaper that closed for good, a continent arguing over the cloud, a country where everybody wants the top job, and a bank Paraguay was warned about.

Ruby ( aka Chachou ), by me. © Paris 2024.

🐈‍⬛ SUNDAY 8 — Ruby

Someone told me cat pictures bring subscribers. I tried :)

→ Six Weeks, 50 Stories, 300 Readers, and One Cat.

🇩🇪 MONDAY 9 — The Berlin Wall

Thirty-seven years ago, a Politburo member fumbled an announcement on live TV, and a Stasi officer eating bread rolls nearly choked.

→ The Night Nobody Was in Control

🇷🇺 TUESDAY 10 — Novaya Gazeta

On Monday in Moscow, the staff of Russia’s best-known independent newspaper took six portraits of dead colleagues off the wall and walked out to applause.

→ Here Lived a Newspaper

🇪🇺 WEDNESDAY 11 — Data centers

218 arrests at a future Microsoft site in Amsterdam. Marches in about 15 countries. And Norway hitting pause.

→ America Voted. Europe Marched. Norway Hit Pause.

🇫🇷 THURSDAY 12 — Everybody wants to rule France

France abolished its aristocracy in 1789. Since then, it has elected a new one.

→ Everybody Wants to Rule France

🇵🇾 FRIDAY 13 — Paraguay

Ueno Bank: nearly three million customers locked out, a president removed and jailed (he denies wrongdoing), and investigators looking for assets in Luxembourg.

→ The Bank Paraguay Was Warned About

Six stories. Six countries. One cat.

— TB

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