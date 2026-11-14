Good morning.
This week started with a cat. Then came a wall that opened by mistake, a newspaper that closed for good, a continent arguing over the cloud, a country where everybody wants the top job, and a bank Paraguay was warned about.
🐈⬛ SUNDAY 8 — Ruby
Someone told me cat pictures bring subscribers. I tried :)
→ Six Weeks, 50 Stories, 300 Readers, and One Cat.
🇩🇪 MONDAY 9 — The Berlin Wall
Thirty-seven years ago, a Politburo member fumbled an announcement on live TV, and a Stasi officer eating bread rolls nearly choked.
→ The Night Nobody Was in Control
🇷🇺 TUESDAY 10 — Novaya Gazeta
On Monday in Moscow, the staff of Russia’s best-known independent newspaper took six portraits of dead colleagues off the wall and walked out to applause.
🇪🇺 WEDNESDAY 11 — Data centers
218 arrests at a future Microsoft site in Amsterdam. Marches in about 15 countries. And Norway hitting pause.
→ America Voted. Europe Marched. Norway Hit Pause.
🇫🇷 THURSDAY 12 — Everybody wants to rule France
France abolished its aristocracy in 1789. Since then, it has elected a new one.
→ Everybody Wants to Rule France
🇵🇾 FRIDAY 13 — Paraguay
Ueno Bank: nearly three million customers locked out, a president removed and jailed (he denies wrongdoing), and investigators looking for assets in Luxembourg.
→ The Bank Paraguay Was Warned About
Six stories. Six countries. One cat.
— TB
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.