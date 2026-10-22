Good morning.

This year, a start-up released two feature-length films without a camera, a set or a single human actor on screen. Both were made by Higgsfield AI, a San Francisco-based company. Neither played in cinemas. Both are online.

On Tuesday, The Guardian examined what these films can and cannot do. Its findings raise a question bigger than robots replacing actors: what happens to cinema when making images stops being expensive?

What happened

The first film, Hell Grind, is a 95-minute action fantasy. The equivalent of shooting and post-production took two weeks, not counting the script. It cost about $500,000, according to The Wall Street Journal, $400,000 of it in computing power. It was shown at the Cannes Film Market in May, not in the festival’s official selection. Its characters, The Guardian notes, seem able to show only one emotion per 15-second shot.

Three months later came The Cully Hill Boys, a crime caper running nearly two hours, made in a month for about $2 million, according to Higgsfield. This time, The Guardian found it genuinely funny. Its three leads are AI-generated likenesses of real personalities.

In three months, the technology went from stiff to watchable. That speed is the news.

Both films are, in effect, feature-length advertisements for Higgsfield’s tools. Neither has yet shown that audiences will pay to watch a fully AI-generated feature.

What it still takes

Nobody typed “make me a comedy.”

The Cully Hill Boys began with a script by a human screenwriter, Tim Planagan. The team built reference images to keep each character’s face consistent, then generated the film in segments of about 30 seconds. Each segment was described in a prompt of about 4,000 words, partly drafted by another AI: movement, lighting, camera, emotion. Then the scenes were regenerated, again and again.

Filmmaker Zack London compares directing an AI performance to working a marionette: a glance, a blink, a quiver of the lip, one string at a time. Ask for an emotion and the model tends to overact like a soap opera. Actor Tye Sheridan, who co-founded the AI company Wonder Dynamics, asks whether these tools are built for great performances or “designed to cut to an average.”

For now, larger-than-life characters are easier to generate than subtle ones. Think Guy Ritchie rather than Olivia Colman.

How the industry is answering

Hollywood is not blocking AI. It is absorbing it. Netflix says generative AI was used on roughly 300 of its titles this year, mostly in post-production; on one documentary, 17 minutes of footage were made twice as fast and at half the cost. It also bought InterPositive, the AI company co-founded by Ben Affleck.

Actors are negotiating protections. Under the contract SAG-AFTRA members ratified in June, producers must negotiate with the union before using synthetic performers, and have committed to favoring humans unless AI brings “significant additional value.”

Europe is drawing firmer lines. In May, France’s culture minister announced plans to limit public film funding to works with human authors, and dubbing subsidies to human performances, while still allowing AI as a tool. That matters on a continent where most viewers in France, Germany, Italy and Spain watch Hollywood films dubbed, and where dubbing actors are leading the fight against voice cloning.

A French start-up, Inevitable, is betting on a middle road: real actors filmed in motion capture, then transformed by AI. It says it can produce a 90-minute feature in four months for €250,000. For now, that is a promise, not a proven track record.

So the real choice may not be human or synthetic actors. It may be how much human performance survives inside the image.

The overlooked part

The debate is usually framed as humans versus machines. The deeper shift is economic. AI is pulling apart two things that used to move together: what a film costs to make, and what it is worth.

For a century, spectacle required money. Crowds, explosions, elaborate sets and distant locations kept most aspiring filmmakers out. If spectacular images become cheap, that barrier falls. Far more people will be able to make a film. That does not mean far more people will watch one.

Money never guaranteed success anyway. The Blair Witch Project was shot for about $60,000 and became a worldwide phenomenon. But when anyone can generate spectacle, spectacle stops being rare. What stays scarce is a story worth following, a performance worth believing, and an audience willing to give it two hours.

I find that more exciting than frightening. Last Friday, a friend showed me what Higgsfield could do with a scene I had written. The dialogue didn’t always come out of the right character’s mouth, and there were plenty of visual inconsistencies. But the result of that single attempt surprised me. The prompt itself had been written by... another AI. We’re not quite ready to fire the actors.

Two weeks ago, I wrote about HSBC and the two ways a company can use AI: do more with the same people, or the same with fewer. Cinema now faces that choice. Studios are already using AI to cut costs. Some filmmakers who could never raise the money may finally get their stories onto a screen. Actors, dubbing artists and crews will have to defend their place.

AI cinema, The Guardian suggests, is still waiting for its Matrix: the film that turns a technology into a story people need to see. Higgsfield is due to announce the winners of its $1 million AI film competition in the coming days.

And now, a little experiment

I have loved cinema all my life, and I have been writing screenplays for twenty years. But getting from the page to the big screen is extraordinarily hard. That is why I am thinking about “directing” my first feature with the help of AI.

=> On Sunday, I’ll show you a single 20-second scene from what may one day become a 90-minute movie: the script, the prompt, and what came out.

The images look like Guy Ritchie. I’ll admit it: I was impressed. But a 90-minute feature would take the equivalent of 270 clips like that, all matching perfectly, one after another. That’s another story.

You can judge for yourself.

Keep watching.

— TB