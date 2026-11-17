Good morning.

On Friday, November 17, 1995, the United States government was shut down. The White House was running on a skeleton crew of about 90 people, and unpaid interns had been brought into the West Wing to answer phones.

One of them was 22. Her name was Monica Lewinsky.

Monica Lewinsky, May 1997. Official U.S. Department of Defense identification photograph. Photo: Helene C. Stikkel / U.S. Department of Defense.

That evening, she was at the White House from 9:38 to 10:39 p.m. From 9:53 to 10:14, the president was on the phone with a congressman from Alabama. By Lewinsky’s later account, she was alone with him during that call.

Clinton would testify that she brought him pizza that night, and that their intimate contact began only in 1996. White House records corroborated key details of her account. In his 2004 memoir, Clinton changed his story: “During the government shutdown in late 1995,” he wrote, “I’d had an inappropriate encounter with Monica Lewinsky.”

The lie

The world found out in 1998. On January 17, questioned under oath in Paula Jones’s sexual harassment lawsuit, Clinton denied a sexual relationship with Lewinsky. That same night, a little-known gossip website, the Drudge Report, revealed that Newsweek was sitting on the story. Nine days later came the line everyone remembers: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.” In August, faced with physical evidence, he admitted a relationship that was “not appropriate.” The House impeached him in December. The Senate acquitted him in February 1999.

He was not impeached for the affair. He was impeached for what he said and did to hide it.

The paradox

The weekend he was impeached, Clinton’s approval rating hit 73% in Gallup’s polling, the highest of his presidency. He paid an $850,000 settlement and a contempt fine, had his law license suspended for five years, then became one of the most sought-after speakers in the world.

Lewinsky became a punchline. She calls the years that followed her “dark decade”: even after earning a graduate degree, she struggled to find employers willing to look beyond the scandal. In 2018, Clinton acknowledged he had never apologized to her directly.

Last year, she said what she thinks he should have done: say it was nobody’s business and resign, or find a way to stay “that was not lying and not throwing a young person who is just starting out under the bus.” It was not assault, she says. It was a power gap.

Today she is 53, a podcast host, producer and anti-bullying advocate. Last week, Page Six reported that she had sold a book to a major publisher. For nearly three decades, others told her story. Now she has a new book in the works.

Monica Lewinsky, host of Reclaiming, a podcast about reclaiming one’s story. Photo: Daphne Ortiz.

Who decides now

Since then, voters have kept answering the question. In 2016, they heard Donald Trump boast on a 2005 tape that “when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything… Grab ’em by the pussy,” and elected him a month later. A civil jury later found him liable for sexually abusing the writer E. Jean Carroll; this summer, he paid her $5.6 million. He is still fighting a second verdict, for defamation, of $83.3 million. A New York jury convicted him of falsifying business records to hide a hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels. He denies both women’s accounts and is still challenging the conviction. Voters returned him to the White House anyway.

Last week, the verdict came from somewhere else. On November 8, Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang admitted an affair with a woman whom U.S. intelligence reportedly suspects of working for Beijing; China denies it. On November 11, The New York Times reported a second relationship, with an executive who reported directly to him. The next day, Nvidia announced his resignation.

No voters. No trial. According to the reporting, a CEO’s private life had become a question of national security and governance.

Now a campaign backed by Elon Musk is pushing to bring him back. On Monday, Trump said he “would not mind,” adding: “I think he learned a big lesson.” Nvidia’s board, according to a source cited by CNBC, is not considering it. Today, the company reports its first results without him.

My own view is simple. What two consenting adults do in private is their business. But consent is a harder word when one of them is the most powerful man in the world and the other is a 22-year-old intern. And when a private relationship may put national security at risk, it can no longer be treated as purely private. Monica Lewinsky called herself the first casualty of internet-era public shaming. Whatever her mistakes, she paid far too much.

Voters kept a president. A founder was gone in four days.

Thirty-one years after a phone call in a nearly empty West Wing, the behavior hasn’t changed much. What has changed is who gets to judge it, and who pays.

Keep watching.

— TB