Good morning.

On Wednesday, MI5 publicly named a Chinese research institute that it says has very strong ties to Beijing’s intelligence service, and told British universities to review their ties to it. The important part isn’t just the accusation. It’s what putting it on the record changes.

What happened

MI5 published what it calls an “Espionage Alert” on the China General Technology Research Institute, or CGTRI. It says the institute has “very strong ties” to China’s Ministry of State Security, and that its primary purpose is to fund academic research that directly improves the ministry’s technical capability for espionage.

More than 100 UK-linked academics have contributed to CGTRI-funded projects, MI5 says, on topics including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, covert communications and steganography, the practice of hiding information inside ordinary files. Many, it adds, will have worked with the institute in good faith, because its links were obscured.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis has written to all university vice-chancellors, asking them to help staff end any agreements. The Chinese embassy in London rejected the allegations as groundless and fabricated.

What actually shifted

The easy read is a spy story: China hid an intelligence service behind a research institute. It’s too neat.

The real shift is about a defence. Under the National Security Act 2023, assisting a foreign intelligence service can be an offence when a person knows, or ought reasonably to know given what they know, that their conduct is likely to materially assist it. Before Wednesday, a researcher could at least point to CGTRI’s obscured links and argue they did not know what they were supporting. The alert makes that argument harder to sustain. It also tells anyone who carries on to seek independent legal advice.

Peter Mathieson, vice-chancellor of the University of Edinburgh and Universities UK’s lead on international security, told the Guardian that MI5’s position is that nobody with past links has committed an offence, because nobody had been told the activity was high-risk. He called the alert forward-looking.

The Guardian reports that MI5 is using public deterrence rather than pursuing cases individually. It fits a pattern: a joint Five Eyes warning in June about Chinese intelligence and professional networking sites, and an MI5 alert to Parliament in November naming two recruiters.

MI5 supplies the notice. The 2023 Act supplies the exposure.

Why it matters

Britain wants to keep international research open while tightening the security perimeter around it. Jarvis put both halves in one statement: international partnerships are vital to universities’ prosperity, but the government will take firm action against the threats. The tension shows elsewhere too. Reuters notes that London has approved China’s largest embassy in Europe while repeatedly warning about Chinese espionage, and the Guardian reports that the alert will unsettle universities already under financial strain.

Wherever you are, research money, data and expertise cross borders through universities, companies and intermediaries. The alert’s own advice is to establish who ultimately funds a collaboration. Any lab, company or university working across borders can now be asked that question.

The question now is not only who knew. It is who keeps working with CGTRI after being told.

So watch the exits, not the denials.

The number

About 150,000 — co-publications between UK and Chinese researchers from 2013 to 2022, more than any other country except the United States. That is the scale of the research relationship now facing a tougher security test (SciVal, via MERICS).

Keep watching.

— TB

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