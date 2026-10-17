Good morning.

This is The Weekly Wire: a short look back at the stories Continental Wire covered this week. There were six, from a hospital in Madrid to a middle school near Marseille, a Paris exhibition hall and an airport in Riyadh with no planes.

🇪🇸 SUNDAY 11: Maricarmen

María del Carmen Abascal, known across Spain as Maricarmen, died in a Madrid hospital at 87. She had been there since September 23, the day she was evicted from the flat where she had lived since 1956. A deal had been reached that would have let her go back. She never did.

Her eviction set off two weeks that shook Spanish politics: a protest camp, two housing decrees rejected by Congress, a snap election called for November 29. Every side now claims her.

→ Maricarmen never went home

🇺🇸 MONDAY 12: Russian diesel

With diesel at $6.28 a gallon and the midterms on November 3, Donald Trump turned to Moscow. After a call with Vladimir Putin, the Treasury authorized sales of Russian diesel, including into the United States, until April 2027. Analysts doubted prices would fall as fast as promised. The next day, Trump said it was time for Ukraine to “get a new president.” Then he announced an “energy ceasefire” that Moscow had not publicly confirmed and Kyiv said was news to it.

→ Trump Breaks the Russian Diesel Embargo. Then He Tells Ukraine to Find a New President.

🇫🇷 TUESDAY 13: The Paris Motor Show

Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini and BMW stayed away. Twenty Chinese brands came, roughly twice as many as in 2024. Behind the stands, a market in motion: fully electric cars reached 21.7% of new EU registrations from January to August, and Chinese brands took a quarter of Europe’s plug-in hybrid market in the first half. Brussels and Beijing are working on a cap on Chinese hybrid exports, with a proposed first-year quota of 350,000 vehicles. The halls are full again. Just not with the cars I used to go there to admire.

→ Ferrari Is Missing. China Isn’t.

🇫🇷 WEDNESDAY 14: Aubagne

On Monday, a 14-year-old opened fire with a hunting shotgun at his middle school near Marseille, wounding the principal and a teacher. Neither injury is life-threatening. France’s anti-terrorism prosecutors took over, citing his probable adherence to the True Crime Community, an online subculture obsessed with school shooters. It is the first time French investigators have linked an actual attack to the movement.

→ A French School Shooting Triggers a Terrorism Investigation

Since then: prosecutors say he admits the facts but denies intending to kill, and acknowledges being influenced by the TCC while denying he acted in its name. They have asked that he be held in pre-trial detention.



🇺🇦 THURSDAY 15: Ukraine’s switches

In one night, Russia fired 39 missiles at Ukraine, mostly at its power grid. Ukraine’s air force says it stopped four. By morning, 600,000 people had no electricity, according to Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine’s air defense rests on American warnings, American interceptors, mostly paid for by European allies, and an American satellite network. In one week, all three wobbled. On Thursday, Zelensky said Kyiv’s pause on strikes against Russian refineries was over.

→ Europe Pays. America Holds the Switch.

🇸🇦 FRIDAY 16: Riyadh’s empty runway

Saudi Arabia will host a World Expo in 2030 and the World Cup in 2034. This week, its capital’s main airport could not host a single commercial flight. According to the Saudi-led coalition, Houthi attacks from Yemen on Saudi airports have killed at least 19 people this month. A tennis exhibition with Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic moved to December, and an EU–Gulf summit set for October 24 in Riyadh was postponed. The kingdom’s question is no longer how to attract the world, but how to guarantee it can arrive.

→ Saudi Arabia Wants to Welcome the World. Missiles Are Keeping It Away.

Keep watching.

— TB