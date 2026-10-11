María del Carmen Abascal. Photo: Sindicato de Inquilinas e Inquilinos de Madrid / Wikimedia Commons — CC BY 4.0 (cropped and digitally enhanced)

Good morning.

On Wednesday, María del Carmen Abascal, known across Spain as Maricarmen, died at Madrid’s Gregorio Marañón hospital. She was 87. She had been there since September 23, the day she was carried on a stretcher out of the flat where she had lived since 1956. A deal had since been reached that would have let her go back. She never did.

I wrote about her on September 29, days after tents went up on Madrid’s Puerta del Sol.

Who she was

Her father signed the lease in 1956, in the Retiro district, and she lived there first with her parents and her brother. The old controlled-rent contract passed to her mother, then to her. In her last years she used a wheelchair, lived on a pension of about €1,350 a month and paid about €500 in rent and charges.

After an investment company, Urbagestión, bought the building, the new rent proposed to her was €1,650 a month, more than her pension. She won in a lower court. In March, the Supreme Court ruled for the owner. It took four attempts to evict her.

She often said she wanted to die in the room where she had watched her father and mother die, El País reported.

Two weeks

What followed went far beyond one flat. A protest camp on Puerta del Sol. Two housing decrees adopted by the cabinet, then rejected by Congress on October 2, with the PP, Vox, Junts and UPN voting against. The next day, the authorities counted about 70,000 marchers in Madrid; organisers claimed 500,000. On October 5, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called a snap election for November 29.

On the day she died, Spain’s two largest unions, CCOO and UGT, announced a general strike for November 11, over wages and housing.

Her case raises a question that reaches well beyond Spain: what happens to long-time tenants when the building they live in changes hands?

Everyone’s symbol

Her death entered the campaign within hours. The Madrid Tenants’ Union said the solution that would have taken her home had come too late; its spokeswoman blamed property speculators. Vox blamed Sánchez. Sánchez said he felt the loss as his own. The PP’s leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, offered his condolences and asked that her death not be used for campaigning.

In Madrid’s regional assembly, where a minute of silence needs unanimity, the PP and Vox declined one, saying they would not contribute to the political use of her death. In Valencia’s regional parliament, the PP joined one.

Every side now claims her.

Her family, her lawyer and the tenants’ union recalled the words she kept repeating: “Fight. Keep fighting for what is yours.”

Rest in peace, Maricarmen 🙏

— TB

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