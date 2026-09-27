Good morning.

This is The Weekly Wire: once a week, a short look back at the stories Continental Wire covered. Our first week had four — and there’s a postcard from Paris at the end.

🇫🇷 Macron’s last UN speech (Sept. 23)

Macron’s final address to the UN General Assembly made headlines for what he said about Gaza. The bigger shift was elsewhere: France, Britain and Canada moving to restrict trade with Israeli settlements without waiting for Washington.

→ What Macron’s last UN speech was really about

🇬🇱 The Greenland veto (Sept. 24)

Trump didn’t get the island. The new US-Denmark-Greenland defence agreement, signed at the UN, gives Washington something more durable: a say, alongside Copenhagen and Nuuk, over non-NATO investment in Greenland’s mines and infrastructure, with no expiry date.

→ The Greenland veto nobody noticed

🇪🇺 War before war (Sept. 25)

Russia is not about to invade Europe. But from Leipzig airport to a Starlink station in Poland, European governments are preparing for attacks on civilian infrastructure that stop short of war. That is why NATO’s 5% target includes 1.5% for security-related spending such as infrastructure and resilience.

→ What war looks like before war

🇫🇷 The Pope in Paris (Sept. 26)

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out for yesterday’s papal Mass around the Place de la Concorde; the Vatican put the figure at 700,000. France is far less Catholic than it was, but more adults are choosing to be baptised, and a faith that is chosen may be more willing to show itself.

→ France’s Catholics: fewer, but more visible

📍 POSTCARD FROM PARIS

Liam Gallagher at Rock im Park, Nuremberg, 2017. Photo: Stefan Brending (2eight), cropped. Via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 DE.

Weeks ago, I registered for a code that would give me access to a set time slot to buy Oasis tickets at the Stade de France next July. So on Saturday I joined the Ticketmaster queue at 7 a.m., an hour before sales opened.

Four and a half hours later, the only tickets left were VIP packages at €634 each. I needed three. Nearly €2,000 to see the Gallagher brothers... No way.

Don't look back in anger, they say. I'm trying :)

Keep watching.

— TB