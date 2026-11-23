Good morning.

On November 23, 1936, Americans opened a new magazine and, on one of its first pages, found a doctor holding a newborn baby upside down. The caption read: “Life begins.”

Ninety years later, to the day, and after nearly two decades off the newsstands, LIFE begins again. The first issue cost ten cents. The new one costs $45.

A dam, a dime and a near-disaster

Henry Luce already owned TIME and Fortune. In LIFE, he wanted photographs that did not illustrate the story. They would be the story. His prospectus promised readers a way “to see life; to see the world; to eyewitness great events.”

The first cover showed no movie star. It showed the spillway of Fort Peck Dam, a New Deal construction site in Montana, photographed by Margaret Bourke-White. All 466,000 copies sold out.

That success nearly ruined the company. Advertising rates had been set for 250,000 readers, so for a while, the more copies LIFE sold, the more money it lost. By the 1960s, it was selling more than 8 million copies.

Who held the cameras

Alfred Eisenstaedt, one of the four original staff photographers, was a Jewish photographer from West Prussia who had left Nazi Germany in 1935. Ten years later, he photographed a sailor kissing a woman in Times Square on V-J Day.

“ V-J Day in Times Square ,” New York, August 14, 1945. Photograph by Alfred Eisenstaedt. © Time & Life Pictures / Getty Images.

Robert Capa, born Endre Friedmann in Budapest, waded onto Omaha Beach for LIFE on June 6, 1944. For decades, LIFE’s London photo editor told how a darkroom assistant had melted most of the film. That story has since been challenged. What is certain is that LIFE published eleven of Capa’s frames, blurred and shaking. They are still how the world pictures D-Day. Ten years later, Capa was on assignment for LIFE again, following French troops in Indochina, when he stepped on a landmine. He was 40.

Gordon Parks turned the camera on America itself. Hired in 1948 as LIFE’s first Black staff photographer, he documented segregation, poverty and the civil rights movement for more than two decades, then directed Shaft.

LIFE also bought history. On November 23, 1963, the day after President Kennedy was shot, a LIFE editor secured the print rights to a home movie made by a Dallas clothing manufacturer, Abraham Zapruder. It was LIFE’s 27th birthday. At Zapruder’s request, the magazine kept the most horrific frame out of its pages.

Negative 25

Television eventually did to LIFE what LIFE had done to newspapers. The weekly stopped in 1972, returned as a monthly in 1978 and ended regular publication in 2000. A newspaper insert carried the name until 2007.

In 2013, Ben Stiller turned that ending into a film, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. He plays a “negative assets manager” in LIFE’s basement, chasing a missing negative meant for the final print cover.

Spoiler alert: when the cover finally appears, it shows Walter himself at work, checking a strip of film.

Hollywood’s LIFE ends with a missing negative. The real LIFE had its own.

Where are we now?

Today’s relaunch comes from Bedford Media, the company of model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss and her husband, investor Joshua Kushner. The new LIFE is a quarterly of 248 oversized pages, and its first issue is called Where Are We Now? One of its two cover stories features Alysa Liu, who won Olympic figure-skating gold in Milan last February, photographed by Spike Jonze.

The editors say their fascination lies in finding “the ordinary in the extraordinary, and the extraordinary in the ordinary.” Walter Mitty would have understood.

In 1936, LIFE bet that people would pay to see the world. Today, everyone carries a camera. The new bet is that people will pay someone to choose what is worth looking at.

The baby in LIFE’s first photograph had a name: George Story. For more than sixty years, the magazine checked in on him every decade or so. In 2000, as LIFE prepared its farewell issue, it planned one more portrait. Story died two days before the shoot, at 63. He and the magazine ended the same spring.

Ninety years after “Life begins,” we find out this morning whether it can begin again.

— TB