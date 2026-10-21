“Albania Is Not for Sale.” Protesters in Tirana during the Flamingo Revolution, June 13, 2026. Photo: Albinfo / Wikimedia Commons — CC BY 4.0 (cropped and digitally enhanced)

Good morning.

On Albania’s southern coast, near Vlorë, flamingos gather in the thousands on the Narta lagoon, inside a protected landscape of dunes, pine forest and sea-turtle nests. For local families, the Zvërnec peninsula is the free beach of their childhood. “This is our land,” a 34-year-old software engineer told NPR this summer, on the sand where he grew up swimming. “Public land is for everybody.”

Offshore lies Sazan, a former Cold War military island. In 2021, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner saw it from a friend’s yacht. “We swam to the island,” she later recalled on a podcast. “We went on a hike, barefoot all the way up to the top.”

That swim became a business plan.

The promise

In February 2024, Prime Minister Edi Rama’s majority amended the law on protected areas to allow five-star resorts inside them. Weeks later, Kushner posted renderings of luxury villas on the Albanian coast. That December, a Kushner-linked company won “strategic investor” status for a Sazan project valued at roughly €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion). On the mainland at Zvërnec, Kushner now puts the potential investment at about €4 billion.

Rama sold it as Albania’s ticket to the “Champions League” of global tourism.

The money

In November 2025, a company owned by Qatari investors signed a preliminary deal to buy about 103 hectares at Zvërnec for €5.5 million. In April 2026, it completed the purchase of the same land, from the same seller, for €122 million. That is the ground beneath the €4 billion project.

Twenty-two times more, in five months.

A new property-revaluation law may have cut the seller’s tax bill by about €12 million, according to Albanian outlet Kapitali. That alone does not explain a 22-fold price increase.

Prosecutors have frozen about €110 million of the sale. According to case files reviewed by Reuters, they suspect the seller, a Miami-based businessman wanted in Albania on a drug-money laundering warrant, of forging the deeds. He denies wrongdoing. Reuters found no indication that Kushner or the investors knew of the suspicions.

The bulldozers

In late April, a barbed-wire fence went up around the beach. Bulldozers followed, with a permit for preparatory works but no construction permit. Environmental groups say they cut seven to eight kilometers of roads, felled pines, flattened dunes and destroyed at least one sea-turtle nest.

Kostaq Konomi, 81, an olive grower, walked down to land his family has claimed for generations. The state had taken it once already, under communism. In 2013, an Albanian court ruled in the villagers’ favor. That decision remains under appeal.

Now he found razor wire and men in black uniforms who would not let him in.

“I was ready to get a rifle and start shooting,” he told Reuters.

The spark

On May 30, private guards dragged a protester across the fenced beach while police looked on. The video went national. Rama called the guards’ behavior “disgusting” but would not budge: “There is no chance that this investment will be stopped as long as I am in this office.”

Albanians named their movement the Flamingo Revolution: inflatable pink birds, banners reading “Albania is not for sale.”

Brussels noticed. The European Commission made repealing the 2024 protected-areas amendments a condition for closing the environmental chapter of Albania’s EU accession negotiations. The amendments are still on the books.

The uprising

On October 13, students angry about tuition fees and crumbling dormitories joined the wider protests. On Saturday, October 17, protesters threw petrol bombs, police fired rubber bullets, and fire reached the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, October 20, the eighth straight day of clashes, university lecturers marched alongside their students. Their union called a boycott of classes in all public universities, starting today. The movement that began on a protected beach is now reaching into the country’s classrooms.

Rama refuses to resign. He acknowledges real concerns about living costs and young people’s prospects, but calls the unrest “a hybrid war.”

Kushner, whom Trump named an envoy for peace in February, says he is a minority partner at Zvërnec and that approvals are not complete. In Serbia last year, his firm withdrew from a Belgrade hotel project the day officials were indicted over its site’s lost heritage protection. No comparable wrongdoing by Kushner has been established in Albania.

If it stops

The project is stalled, not cancelled. Even if the investors walked away tomorrow, the dunes would stay flattened, Konomi’s land would remain tied up in court, and the law that opened protected land to luxury resorts would still be waiting for the next developer.

That is why the flamingos became a revolution. Albanians are no longer fighting a hotel. They are fighting the way their country is governed.

Keep watching.

— TB