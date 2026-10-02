Good morning.

On Thursday in France, the Interior Ministry counted 1,949 arrests linked to school blockades, more than triple Wednesday’s 625.

What happened

Since late September, students have complained about absent teachers who are not replaced, overcrowded classes, poor facilities and the pressure of Parcoursup, France’s university admissions system.

By Thursday, the ministry said, 1,027 schools were affected and 222 were blocked. The ministry reported 305 police officers and gendarmes injured, against 83 the day before. Education Minister Édouard Geffray said 170 students and 65 education staff, including 40 principals, have been injured since the movement began.

The damage was concrete. Édouard Geffray said more than 100 high schools have been severely damaged since the start of the week. In Nantes, a deliberate fire heavily damaged the entrance hall of the Nelson Mandela high school, the local education authority said. In Marseille, a fire-service truck was looted and burned outside a school, and a firefighter was injured. The city’s transport operator suspended its entire bus, tram and metro network for part of the morning after drivers were attacked.

Universities joined in: the Union étudiante, a student union, counted about 30 campuses blocked on Thursday morning. It has called for another day of action on Tuesday, October 6.

Who is involved

Officials describe different pictures. In Clermont-Ferrand, the rector said that, according to early findings, a mortar shot that hurt a principal came from masked people from outside the school. In Rennes, the prefecture said “casseurs” (rioters) broke into schools.

But where breakdowns of arrests exist, they point mostly to minors. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said Tuesday’s 440 arrests were mostly minors. In Marseille, the prefect said 98% of 68 arrests were high-school students. The Justice Ministry said 1,793 young people have been held in police custody since Monday. A national breakdown of Thursday’s 1,949 arrests was not yet available.

Police conduct is also being examined: the police inspectorate (IGPN) has opened three investigations after students were injured, in Sevran, Saint-Ouen-l’Aumône and Tours, where the prosecutor said a young man’s head injuries were “compatible” with a shot from a rubber-bullet launcher.

What comes next

Geffray is meeting teachers’ unions, parent associations and student organizations on Friday. A little over 400 schools are closed that day, he said, because of damage or attacks on staff, with many classes held remotely. All prefects banned gatherings outside the closed schools, including 13 in Paris, the Interior Ministry said.

The government also dropped, on Thursday evening, a plan to charge registration fees in vocational (BTS) and preparatory classes for France’s elite schools, part of its 2027 draft budget. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu chaired a crisis meeting on Thursday, and Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin asked the country’s 36 chief prosecutors for a firm penal response.

It began with complaints about school conditions. It is now being counted in arrests, injuries and closed schools.

So watch Friday’s talks, not Thursday’s tally.

The number

1,949 — arrests on Thursday linked to the school blockades, according to the Interior Ministry, up from 625 on Wednesday and 440 on Tuesday.

Keep watching.

— TB

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