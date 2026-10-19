Good morning.

France is famous for its food, its museums, its fashion — and its strikes. Americans joke about it. So do the French. What happened on Saturday was no joke.

Paris firefighters battle a burning car outside a manga store during the October 17 protests Photo: Jorge Jaramillo /Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped & digitally enhanced)

Between 550,000 people, according to the Interior Ministry, and 800,000, according to organizers, marched across France against the cost of living and deteriorating public services. That is nearly twice the 282,000 counted on the first day of the Yellow Vest movement in 2018.

Most marched peacefully. But by nightfall, the 143-year-old city hall of Limoges was in flames. Shops had been looted and public buildings attacked across the country.

By Monday morning, the Interior Ministry had counted 2,397 arrests and 997 police officers and gendarmes injured.The images traveled around the world: burning buildings, masked rioters, smashed storefronts, police under attack.

Those images were real. But they did not tell the whole story.

To understand what happened Saturday, we need to understand who was in those streets — and why.

A right, not a habit

The French did not always have the right to strike. Banned in 1791, striking was decriminalized in 1864 and became a constitutional right in 1946.

Since then, protest has helped shape French democracy, from the paid vacations of 1936 to May 1968 and the Yellow Vests of 2018.

Between 2010 and 2019, strikes cost France an average of 128 working days per year for every 1,000 employees, compared with just 17 in Germany, according to the European Trade Union Institute.

But Saturday was not a strike. It was the first day of the school holidays. People were not walking off their jobs. They were marching — for different reasons.

It started in the schools

In September, high school students around Paris began protesting alongside teachers over staff shortages, overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating buildings. We reported on the unrest as it spread through French schools.

Their demands were concrete: teachers who were never replaced, classes of 35, overloaded schedules and deteriorating classrooms where temperatures had reached 104°F during the summer.

According to the Education Ministry, nearly 10% of scheduled teaching hours in public secondary schools went undelivered in 2024–2025.

Blockades and clashes with police followed in some schools. Yet in early October, 72% of French respondents considered the students’ demands legitimate.

Meanwhile, another anger was building.

The other anger: the gas tank

Since the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran began earlier this year, fuel prices have climbed.

On September 30, diesel averaged €2.40 a liter in France. For nurses visiting patients, taxi drivers, craftsmen and farmers, fuel is not an optional expense. It is how they make a living.

The government introduced targeted assistance and pursued measures to bring down prices at the pump. But the discontent persisted.

In early September, a TikTok video proposed October 17 for a nationwide protest. Social-media monitoring company Visibrain counted nearly 460,000 posts about the date since late September.

Former Yellow Vests embraced the call. Students, unions, teachers, farmers and climate activists joined, each with their own demands. Some began talking about the return of the Gilets Jaunes.

No single leader, no common program, no shared political identity. Just different frustrations converging on the same day.

Saturday: two very different pictures

Students, teachers, workers, farmers, union members and families marched across France. But in some city centers, masked groups confronted police, set fires, looted stores and vandalized businesses.

In Paris, some were in the streets before noon, hours before the main march began. In Bordeaux, rioters broke into the regional prefect’s official residence. City halls in Marseille and Lille were attacked. In Lyon, the tourist office burned. And in Limoges, the city hall inaugurated in 1883 lost its roof and bell tower.

For viewers abroad, the footage suggested a country descending into chaos. But France was not burning everywhere. And a building catching fire near a demonstration did not mean the demonstrators had come to destroy it.

Three crowds, one street

This may be the most important distinction.

During the school protests, most of those detained were minors. On Saturday, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said the vast majority of those arrested were adults, adding that this was no longer the high school movement. He blamed ultra-left groups, joined later in the day by what he called opportunistic looters.

Broadly speaking, three overlapping groups can be distinguished.

The marchers came with demands. Better schools, wages that keep up with inflation, affordable fuel and public services that work.

Some were seasoned union activists. Others had rarely marched before. They did not necessarily share the same political convictions. But they believed something needed to change.

The organized radicals came prepared for confrontation. Many used black bloc tactics: dressing alike, often in black, covering their faces and moving as a group to make identification difficult.

A black bloc is not an organization. It is a tactic.

Some participants hold anarchist or anti-capitalist convictions. They see banks, police vehicles and government buildings as symbols of a system they reject. Some believe that system is beyond reform and must be disrupted before something different can emerge.

But wearing black does not establish anyone’s beliefs. Responsibility must be determined through evidence, not clothing.

Then came the looters. As police resources were stretched, some took advantage of smashed storefronts. Their targets tell the story: phones, sneakers, cosmetics, electronics, luxury goods and supermarkets.

For some, the political arguments of the day may have meant nothing. A broken window was simply an opportunity.

These categories can overlap. A rioter can also loot. A marcher can be drawn into violence. And an image rarely tells us who is who.

But a teenager demanding a teacher, a farmer who can no longer afford to fill his tractor and someone running off with stolen phones may appear in the same footage.

They are not necessarily part of the same movement. The actions of the last should not erase the grievances of the first two.

The victims behind the broken glass

By Monday, CCI France, the national chamber of commerce, said more than 2,000 businesses had been hit. The retail federation FCD estimates the damage at several hundred million euros.

In Paris, around 30 people forced their way into the historic BHV Marais department store on Sunday, ransacking its ground floor and stealing merchandise, according to management.

Behind those figures are shopkeepers who may lose months of income and employees whose jobs or working hours could be at risk.

A day meant to highlight economic hardship left others facing it. And burning a city hall does not punish an abstract system. That building belongs to an entire community.

There were human casualties, too.

In Saint-Étienne, a 17-year-old suffered a devastating hand injury, reportedly caused by a police grenade. In Mulhouse, a 17-year-old girl lost the sight of one eye. France’s police oversight body, the IGPN, is investigating both incidents.

Protecting peaceful marchers and shopkeepers from violent groups is the state’s responsibility. So is ensuring that police use force lawfully and proportionately.

Neither obligation cancels the other.

Why couldn’t the police stop it?

On Monday, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez acknowledged that police had lost control in parts of several major cities, admitting that authorities had failed to anticipate the scale of the violence.

He offered his resignation. President Macron refused it, citing the need for continuity in police command, but ordered new tactics against rioters and looters.

Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin also acknowledged intelligence failures. A parliamentary inquiry is expected to examine the violence and the police response.

On Tuesday, National Assembly Speaker Yaël Braun-Pivet is expected to propose the creation of that inquiry, focusing on violent groups and police strategy.

Macron’s answer

On Sunday evening, Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation.

“Nothing justifies this,” he said. “Those who destroyed must pay, those who looted must reimburse.”

The president called for lessons to be drawn from possible failures in intelligence gathering and preparation, and promised transparency regarding the policing of the unrest.

But he also recognized that several hundred thousand people had marched with legitimate demands and should not be confused with the rioters.

He invited students, teachers, unions, employers and local officials to work with the government on concrete proposals.

The state must respond to those who committed crimes — and to the problems that brought hundreds of thousands of others into the streets.

Both tasks are necessary.

Six months before an election

France will elect a new president in April. Emmanuel Macron cannot run again.

Unsurprisingly, politicians are interpreting the unrest through their own political agendas. On the far right, Marine Le Pen emphasizes law and order. On the far left, Jean-Luc Mélenchon stresses the legitimacy of the grievances and criticizes the policing.

With the election approaching, those competing narratives risk pushing practical solutions into the background.

Not only France

On the same day, separate protests over the cost of living, education and housing took place in Belgium, Italy and Portugal. Milan also experienced looting.

In Washington, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance blamed the French unrest on what they described as uncontrolled immigration, overlooking the global energy crisis that has contributed to the protests.

The war involving the United States, Israel and Iran has played a major role in that energy crisis. French authorities, meanwhile, have mainly identified ultra-left groups and opportunistic looters as responsible for the disorder.

What comes next

Today, Emmanuel Macron begins a three-day visit to Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar to secure additional diesel and oil supplies.

Tomorrow, the National Assembly is scheduled to vote on the revenue side of France’s 2027 budget.

On Friday, Moody’s is due to review France’s credit rating, currently Aa3 with a negative outlook.

The situation may ease during the next two weeks as schools close for the holidays. Classes resume on November 2.

We will then see whether the movement has lost momentum.

What the images don’t show

I have watched the French take to the streets all my life. Sometimes for serious reasons, sometimes for causes that seem less compelling. It is part of our political culture.

Many of the rights we take for granted here — from paid vacations to protections for workers — were won through decades of collective struggle. But there is nothing funny about a historic city hall burning, a shopkeeper losing everything or a teenager maimed for life.

France has problems that deserve to be heard. Schools need teachers. Families need to fill the tank and still make it to the end of the month.

A burned building will not bring back a single missing teacher, or take a cent off a liter of diesel.

On Saturday, the people who smashed windows took more than sneakers and phones. They took the microphone away from the hundreds of thousands who came to be heard.

The question now is whether anyone in power will still listen to them, once the smoke has cleared.

Keep watching.

— TB