Good afternoon.

There’s a 20-second video waiting for you further down.

But here’s a small request: don’t watch it yet.

First, read the screenplay, then the AI prompt.

I’d love you to experience those twenty seconds just as I did.

On Thursday, I wrote about how AI is changing the movies and promised to share a little experiment of my own.

INT. RESTAURANT, PARIS — NIGHT

Last week, a friend and I came out of a late business meeting. It was raining, so we ducked into a restaurant for a quick dinner and somewhere dry to sit.

Stéphane knows me well. He knows how much I love cinema, he likes my screenplays, and for months he’s been trying to convince me that I could make films. On my own! Before our food even arrived, he pulled out his MacBook, took the opening scene of one of my screenplays, and used Claude AI to turn it into a prompt for Higgsfield, an AI video generator.

One attempt. Then we waited. About ten minutes…

A little context: cinema has always been a passion of mine. I watch a lot of films. I read screenplays. I love being on sets, and sometimes even shoot stills for friends’ productions. Alongside my professional life, I’ve helped write TV series, written and co-written feature films, contributed to several web series, and done some script doctoring. I write because I love it — as you may have noticed here.

And this wasn’t just any screenplay. Four different production companies in France and England have optioned it. Four times, I hoped it might become a film. Four times, it didn’t happen.

So when my friend showed me those twenty seconds, he wasn’t simply showing off a new toy. He was showing me the opening scene of a film I’d been running in my head for years.

Here’s the experiment, in three parts.

1. The screenplay

Here’s the scene we gave Claude. If your French is rusty, don’t worry: the prompt that follows is in English. The scene is set inside a limousine speeding through London at night. Here’s the original page, as I wrote it:

2. The prompt

Claude compressed my 30-second scene into instructions for a 20-second shot — lighting, camera movement, characters, dialogue, sound. Here’s the prompt it produced:

Single continuous shot, no cuts. Night. Interior of a black stretch limousine driving fast through a big British city. Cinematic 35mm film look, shallow depth of field, warm amber interior light, city lights streaking past the tinted windows. Slightly handheld camera that sways with the car's movement. CHARACTERS (all fictional, original): - NICK, 25, musician, messy dark hair, open shirt, leather jacket, heavy-lidded tired eyes, slumped in the middle of the back seat, holding a glass bottle. - A brunette woman on his right and a blonde woman on his left, in party outfits, exhausted after a long night, laughing and drowsy. - STAN, 40s, weary driver, phone pressed to his ear. ACTION AND DIALOGUE: 0–4s: The camera starts on Stan driving fast, phone to his ear. STAN (reassuring): "Relax, we'll be there in five minutes!" He accelerates. 4–9s: The camera slowly turns toward the back seat. The limo takes a sharp turn; Nick sways clumsily from side to side, bumping into the women. NICK (hoarse, grumpy, barely audible): "Bloody hell… slow down…" 9–14s: Muffled voice from the phone: "How is he doing?" Stan glances in the rearview mirror. Close on Nick, eyes half-closed, head lolling. 14–17s: STAN (flat, unconvinced): "He'll be fine." 17–20s: Nick takes another sip from the bottle. The blonde has fallen asleep on his shoulder. The car speeds on into the night. AUDIO: engine roar, tires screeching on turns, muffled phone voice, traffic outside. Dialogue in English, British accents.

Compare that with the French.

Among other changes: Jack Daniel’s becomes “a glass bottle.” “Défoncés” becomes “exhausted after a long night.” The swearing softens, and some of it is cut altogether. London becomes “a big British city,” and Nick stops drooling.

Before a single frame was generated, the AI had already rewritten parts of my scene.

3. The result

So. You’ve seen the original screenplay. You’ve read what the AI was asked to create.

Now, press play.

This is what appeared on Stéphane’s MacBook, about ten minutes later:

Watch it once for the atmosphere. Then watch it again for the details.

The faces. The lighting. The city streaking past the windows. For a moment, I felt I was watching a real movie.

Of course, I spotted what was wrong right away: “He’ll be fine” is Stan’s line, but Nick says it. The dialogue doesn’t always sync perfectly with the lips. Stan never turns around to see what’s happening in the back. The Jack Daniel’s looks like some big, ordinary beer. Both women suddenly fall asleep. And so on.

But admit it: it’s pretty sexy, isn’t it? Can you feel the Guy Ritchie vibe?

My favourite detail: Claude had removed the drool from my screenplay. Yet when Nick takes a drink, liquid runs down his chin. Somehow, it came back.

But here’s the thing: this was a single attempt. One prompt, one generation, no corrections.

And here’s what strikes me most: unlike a traditional film shoot, fixing these mistakes doesn’t mean bringing back an entire crew, booking a studio, recalling the actors, and shooting everything again. Most can be addressed by refining the prompts, adding more precise instructions, generating new versions, or fixing things in the edit.

It will take time, patience, and a lot — a lot — of attempts. And money. But for the first time, I can see a way forward, and I love where it leads.

What next?

Twenty seconds is one thing. Ninety minutes is another. Keeping the same faces, the same voices and the same light, scene after scene, for an entire film: that will be much harder.

About that money. I suspect making this film to the standard I want would still cost tens of thousands of euros. A serious investment, certainly — but for an independent filmmaker, a feature film is finally within reach.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Producers and studios aren’t going anywhere. They have the experience to bring a film from production all the way to distribution. Their know-how, and above all their networks, are things AI simply can’t replace. And they, too, will quickly find brilliant ways to use these new tools. But for people like me, something extraordinary may be happening. For the first time, we might be able to “direct” our own films.

Since that rainy evening in Paris, I haven’t stopped thinking about it...

What if I tried to make the first five minutes?

Not a trailer. Just five proper minutes of the film. Perhaps a chance to show you the false starts, the discoveries and the work behind them.

Stéphane’s advice for now: binge on tutorials and spend a few hundred euros on tests.

Maybe one day there’ll be another 89 minutes and 40 seconds to show you.

If you’d like to help me get this little adventure off the ground, share this story with your readers, and with anyone who loves cinema, writing, or simply a good story ❤️

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— TB