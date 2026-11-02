Good afternoon.

Last night, I was at the Grand Rex in Paris for the premiere of George Michael: THE FAITH TOUR, a restored film of his 1988 concerts at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy.

I’d been waiting for this film for two years. And I had a very personal reason.

In 1988, I was there.

George was 24. He had just left Wham!, the duo he had formed with his friend Andrew Ridgeley. He was already a star, of course, but his solo career was only just beginning. The man who would become one of the greatest voices in pop music was still finding himself.

His first solo album, Faith, had made him a phenomenon.

CD players were only just becoming widespread; Faith and Donald Fagen’s The Nightfly were my very first two CDs.

Last night, I went with family and friends, including my daughter, who has just turned 15. Almost forty years later, seeing this concert again with her felt a little unreal. And wonderful.

I wasn’t expecting a miracle from a concert film nearly forty years old. I was wrong.

Ok, the cinematography is very 1980s, but the concert footage is really well done. They had invested considerable resources for the time: fourteen 35mm cameras and filming over both nights in Paris. And above all, that voice. Absolutely breathtaking.

No digital effects. No spectacular staging. Just a young man with an extraordinary voice, on stage in front of an audience that adored him.

Before the screening, we even got a little karaoke to warm up the crowd. Freedom! ‘90.

Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford: the five supermodels from the legendary January 1990 cover of Vogue, photographed by Peter Lindbergh, reunited in a music video directed by another young man who was still relatively unknown. A certain David Fincher, the future director of Seven, The Game, Fight Club, Panic Room, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Social Network and Gone Girl.

The legendary January 1990 cover of British Vogue. Photograph by Peter Lindbergh .

In short, if you loved the George Michael of the 1980s, the one behind Careless Whisper and I Want Your Sex, go and see this film. You’ll be 15 again ❤️

— TB