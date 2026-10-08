Good morning.

In July 2025, Christopher Dean, HSBC UK’s managing director for premier, wealth and personal banking, said the bank was “going all out” on wealth, with about 200 hires planned in its Premier unit that year. On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that HSBC is consulting staff on cutting close to 70% of its UK financial advisers, along with roughly half of management and specialist roles. Departures are expected by the end of October.

What is known, and what isn’t

HSBC has confirmed to AFP that it is in a period of consultation, but it has not confirmed the figures. In a statement, it said it is continuing to evolve towards more digitally enabled products and journeys; it did not mention AI or give numbers. The FT described the cuts as part of a broader push to use AI to serve affluent clients more efficiently, but HSBC itself has not said AI is behind them, and the reports give no headcount, so the percentage has no base yet.

The wider context, however, is clearly an AI push. HSBC named a Chief AI Officer in March, signed a partnership with Google Cloud in June, and in May CEO Georges Elhedery said publicly that generative AI will destroy some jobs and create others. Bloomberg’s March report of up to 20,000 possible cuts pointed mainly to non-client-facing roles.

Other forces may also be at work, including new FCA rules that let firms offer targeted support to groups of customers without full personalised advice. And HSBC has been here before. In 2011 it cut 460 planning managers, citing regulation. In 2013 it announced a wealth restructuring affecting 3,166 roles, creating 2,017 new ones, for a net loss of 1,149, again citing regulation and changing customer behaviour.

The same customers, two messages

HSBC’s 2024 growth push targeted mass-affluent customers, with a goal of doubling UK wealth assets to £100bn. Reports do not say that target has been dropped; assets stood at about £62bn at the end of 2025, according to the Telegraph.

Meanwhile, HSBC’s own research points the other way. An Ipsos survey of nearly 10,000 affluent and high-net-worth investors found that 73% use AI for finance and investment, but only 12% said it was the most influential factor in their last decision. In the US, the figures are 57% and 7%. The survey was commissioned by HSBC, so it naturally supports the bank’s pitch for AI-equipped advisers. Even so, the pattern is clear: investors use AI to explore their options, and far fewer say it drives the decision when money is at stake.

Citi is making the opposite bet. In May it said it plans to hire more than 400 client advisers and personal bankers, largely to deepen relationships with existing clients, while rolling out its own AI assistant, Sky.

The question underneath

When technology makes an adviser more productive, a bank can serve more clients with the same people, or the same clients with fewer people. The first answer grows capacity. The second can raise margins while shrinking the team.

Citi appears to be betting on the first. HSBC may be testing the second. What we don’t know is how HSBC plans to serve those customers with fewer advisers. That answer may tell us more about the economics of AI in advice than the 70% figure ever will.

Take it from a former wealth manager in Paris: I don’t expect the human adviser to disappear anytime soon. When a decision involves a family, a business or a lifetime of savings, judgement and trust still matter, and technology could help each adviser serve more clients, and serve them better.

But the job will change. Some roles will disappear, others will evolve, and new ones will emerge. It won’t be painless for those who lose theirs. I remain optimistic, because human beings have always adapted to new environments, and I see no reason why they won’t do it again.

The number

12 % — the share of affluent and high-net-worth investors who say AI was the most influential factor in their last investment decision (HSBC/Ipsos survey of about 10,000 investors, 2026).

Keep watching.

— TB

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