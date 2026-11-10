Editor-in-chief Sergey Sokolov takes down a colleague’s portrait on Novaya Gazeta ’s last day in Moscow, November 9, 2026. Photo: REUTERS / Ramil Sitdikov.

Good morning.

On Monday, after one last editorial meeting in central Moscow, the staff of Novaya Gazeta took six portraits down from the wall. They were portraits of six colleagues and contributors who had died over the years. Five were murdered. The sixth died suddenly in 2003. His colleagues believe he was poisoned.

Anna Politkovskaya on the cover of a back issue of Novaya Gazeta . Photo: REUTERS / Ramil Sitdikov.

One of them showed Anna Politkovskaya, shot in the elevator of her Moscow apartment building on October 7, 2006 — Vladimir Putin’s birthday. Six men were convicted. Who ordered the killing has never been established.

Then the journalists carried their boxes out, to applause and cries of “thank you” from readers on the sidewalk. Someone covered the paper’s nameplate with a new sign: “Novaya Gazeta lived here.”

Sergey Sokolov watches Ivan Zhilin put up a sign reading “Novaya Gazeta lived here” outside the newsroom. Photo: REUTERS / Ramil Sitdikov.

What the paper did

Novaya Gazeta was founded in 1993 by journalists who had walked out of Komsomolskaya Pravda. Mikhail Gorbachev paid for its first computers with part of his Nobel Peace Prize money. For three decades, it was where Russians went to learn what their television would not tell them. In the first half of 2021, it reached about 2.7 million people online in Russia each month, according to Mediascope figures reported by RBC, a Russian business news outlet.

One of those readers was a teenager in Yaroslavl, a provincial city northeast of Moscow. Waiting for a dentist appointment, Elena Kostyuchenko bought the paper and read a Politkovskaya report from Chechnya. “It appeared that television lied to me,” she later told NPR. She was taken on as an intern at 17.

In 2015, Moscow insisted there were no Russian soldiers fighting in eastern Ukraine. Kostyuchenko, by then one of the paper’s best-known reporters, found one in a burns unit in Donetsk: Dorzhi Batomunkuev, 20, a tank gunner from a brigade based in Siberia. His face was bandaged. He gave his name and unit and described how his battalion had been sent across the border. On their first night in Donetsk, he said, his company lay in a single room listening to Radio Sputnik, a Russian state station, on a phone one of them had kept. On air, guests were debating whether there were Russian troops in Ukraine. Every one of them said no. They were already there.

Elena Kostyuchenko taught journalism and contemporary literature at Duke University in 2025–26. Photo: John West / Trinity Communications.

Seven years later, during the full-scale invasion, she reported from occupied Kherson. Within days, Russian prosecutors and the media regulator had the piece removed. On Novaya’s website, the page still shows only the headline and a note saying it was deleted at their demand.

How a newspaper is shut down

In March 2022, after two warnings from the regulator, Novaya Gazeta suspended publication. That September, the courts stripped both its print and online editions of their licenses. The newsroom kept working in other forms. This April, its office was searched for 13 hours and one of its reporters was arrested. He has been under house arrest since June, awaiting trial.

In September, the Justice Ministry declared it a “foreign agent” without citing any foreign money, accusing it instead of spreading “false information” about the authorities, opposing the war and working with other “foreign agents.” In 2021, RBC reported that the nonprofit behind the newsroom had received no foreign funding in 2020, according to its filing with the Justice Ministry. It lived on donations from Russian readers.

A man packs up a chair inside Novaya Gazeta ’s Moscow newsroom on its last day. Photo: REUTERS / Ramil Sitdikov.

Then, in October, came a letter ending the lease on its office and, at the same moment, banks stopped processing donations from readers. The staff met away from the newsroom and decided together to close. According to The Economist, they gathered in the basement of a neighboring building, leaving their phones outside, for fear the office was bugged.

In 2021, when the paper’s co-founder Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize, Putin said the award would not “shield” him: he would not be labeled a foreign agent unless he broke the law. Muratov was labeled in 2023. His newspaper followed this year.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov carries papers through Novaya Gazeta ’s Moscow newsroom on its last day. Photo: REUTERS / Ramil Sitdikov.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the closure as an ordinary rotation: some outlets disappear, and new ones take their place. In 2021, the same Peskov had congratulated Muratov on his Nobel, calling him talented and brave.

People embrace outside the Moscow newsroom beneath a sign reading “Novaya Gazeta lived here,” November 9, 2026. Photo: REUTERS / Ramil Sitdikov.

What remains

A separate outlet, Novaya Gazeta Europe, founded in exile in Latvia in 2022 by former staff, keeps publishing. And last week, the Moscow paper’s full archive went online, searchable and free, including issues that had become unavailable.

The editor, Sergey Sokolov, refused to call it an ending. Novaya Gazeta, he said, “isn’t pages or a website; it’s an idea.”

— TB

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