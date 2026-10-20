A giant iceberg in Northeast Greenland National Park. Photo: Rita Willaert / Wikimedia Commons — CC BY 2.0 (cropped and digitally enhanced).

Good morning.

Last Wednesday, hours after a campaign rally in Alaska, Donald Trump posted: “Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration is getting ready to begin in our new and beautiful Greenland!”

Greenland replied the same day. “We are very far away from ‘massive’ exploration,” Jørgen Hammeken-Holm, the island’s top mining official, told CNN, while Denmark’s foreign ministry noted that any American project would have to follow Greenlandic law. The White House framed it differently: “Energy security is national security.”

Both sides agree that Greenland is rich. So why does it sell almost nothing but fish?

What happened

Greenland covers 836,000 square miles, about three times the size of Texas. Fewer than 57,000 people live there, and no road links one town to another.

Its geology is extraordinary: rare earths, gold, zinc, graphite, titanium, uranium. Most of the 34 raw materials the European Union classifies as critical have been identified there. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that northeastern Greenland could hold 31 billion barrels of oil equivalent in undiscovered resources, a geological estimate, not proven reserves.

Now look at what Greenland actually sells. Seafood accounts for more than 90% of its goods exports: shrimp, halibut, cod, crab.

Greenland has never produced oil or gas commercially. As of January, it had exactly two working mines, one for gold in the south and one for anorthosite in the west.

Two mines, on an island three times the size of Texas.

Overlooked

Finding minerals is the easy part. Everything after that is hard.

About 80% of Greenland lies beneath an ice sheet, and geologists do not expect the warming Arctic to expose vast new mining areas anytime soon. The accessible deposits sit along remote coasts, where a new mine may need its own port, power plant, housing and processing facilities, plus engineers flown in from abroad. All before selling a single ton.

Then comes refining. Rare earths must be separated and processed, an industry China dominates, so even a successful Greenlandic mine could depend on foreign plants.

And Greenland writes its own rules. In 2021, it stopped issuing new oil and gas exploration licenses and restricted uranium mining, effectively blocking a major rare earth project at Kvanefjeld. Older oil licenses survive: a Texas company, Greenland Energy, hopes to drill in Jameson Land, on the east coast. This summer, it brought equipment ashore without authorization, and the government later ruled out drilling this winter.

Fishing, meanwhile, already works. The boats, processing plants, crews and international buyers have been there for decades.

That helps explain what happened in Nuuk last Thursday, the day after Trump’s post. Greenland’s parliament voted unanimously to ask the government for legislation banning deep-sea mineral exploration and mining until at least the end of 2029, citing the marine environment its fishing economy depends on. A bill is expected next spring.

The proposal had been filed in February, prompted by Norway’s interest in seabed mining off East Greenland. Trump had not mentioned the seabed. But the timing makes a point: Greenland intends to decide for itself which resources are worth exploiting, and which are worth protecting.

Why it matters

Washington has made progress in Greenland, but on defense, not drilling.

The agreement signed on September 22, which I covered here, opens the way for two additional U.S. defense areas alongside Pituffik Space Base. It grants no special rights to Greenland’s oil or minerals, and it is not yet in force: the Greenlandic and Danish parliaments must first approve it.

It also reaffirms Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to determine their own future. In a January poll, 76% of Greenlanders said they would not benefit from becoming part of the United States. Just 8% thought they would.

Many want independence from Denmark one day. Money is the obstacle. Copenhagen provides roughly 4.3 billion kroner a year, more than $600 million, helping fund schools, hospitals and public services. Mining could eventually reduce that dependence, but only after years of work and billions in investment.

Greenland may hold some of the minerals that will power this century. Whether, when and how they come out of the ground will be decided largely in Nuuk.

For now, Greenland’s fortune still comes out of the sea.

Keep watching.

— TB