Good morning.

This is The Weekly Wire: a short look back at the stories Continental Wire covered this week. There were five — from Germany’s gas tanks to Brasília and Washington — and there’s a postcard from Paris at the end.

🇪🇺 MONDAY 5: Europe’s gas

As of October 3, EU gas storage was 72.2% full, well below recent years. The average hides two cushions: Italy at 87.5% and France at 84.1%, Germany at 58.4% and the Netherlands at 59.6%. The gap has less to do with access to gas than with who paid to store it while summer gas cost more than winter gas. A warning sign, not a shortage forecast.

→ Europe has gas. The question is how much margin is left.

🇧🇷 TUESDAY 6: The Bolsonaros

Flávio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, finished first in Brazil’s first round with 47.03%, against 45.16% for President Lula, beating the final polls. His Liberal Party won 19 Senate seats, the most for any party since 1988, and will be the largest force in Congress whoever wins the October 25 runoff. Flávio, who denies wrongdoing, enters it under investigation over the financing of a film about his father.

→ Brazil’s Bolsonaro family is one election from power again

🇺🇸 WEDNESDAY 7: The $5,000 question

On September 9, Donald Trump promised American adults $5,000 if Republicans win the November 3 midterms. Multiply it by about 270 million adults and you get roughly $1.35 trillion, about two-thirds of this year’s federal deficit, with no bill and no payment mechanism a month later. Then we did the fun part: 15,000 F-35s, 2,800 Eiffel Towers, or Netflix for about 7.5 billion years.

→ The $5,000 Question

🇬🇧 THURSDAY 8: HSBC’s advisers

HSBC is consulting staff on cutting close to 70% of its UK financial advisers, the Financial Times reported. The bank confirmed a consultation but not the figures, and has not said AI is the reason. Citi is making the opposite bet, hiring more than 400 advisers. The question underneath: does AI let a bank serve more clients with the same people, or the same clients with fewer? Next date: HSBC’s third-quarter results on October 27.

→ HSBC Is Testing How Few Humans Wealth Management Really Needs

🇫🇷 FRIDAY 9: France pays more than Italy

The euro hit a 17-month low on Monday, at $1.116. But the currency is the symptom. France now pays more than Italy to borrow for ten years, by roughly a quarter of a point, and its premium over Germany is about 1.4 points, up from about 0.85 in late August. Markets are pricing French risk: a deficit slow to close and a 2027 budget yet to pass. Next year, Paris plans to borrow a record €340 billion.

→ France Pays More Than Italy to Borrow. The Euro Is Feeling It.

Keep watching.

— TB

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