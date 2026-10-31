Good morning.

An election that ended an era. A screenplay that finally reached a screen. And a week of anniversaries: a statue, a submarine, a book, two letters and a phone call in Paris.

A screenshot of the opening scene of my screenplay, brought to life by AI.

🎬 SUNDAY 25 — The AI scene

On Thursday, I promised you a little experiment. On Sunday afternoon, I kept my word.

Over a rainy dinner in Paris, a friend turned the opening scene of one of my screenplays, optioned four times and never made, into twenty seconds of AI-generated film. One prompt, one attempt, about ten minutes.

The result isn’t perfect, but I still find this one-shot pretty sexy!

→ I Wrote the Scene. AI Shot It.

🇷🇸 SUNDAY 25 — Serbia

At 11:52 a.m. on November 1, 2024, a station canopy collapsed in Novi Sad, killing sixteen people. Two years of student-led protests followed. No one has yet been convicted.

On Sunday night, Aleksandar Vučić, who had dominated Serbian politics for 14 years, conceded defeat to a movement born in the aftermath of their deaths.

Since then: the official count gave the Student List about 140 of parliament’s 250 seats. In Novi Sad, where the canopy fell, it won 63 percent of the vote. The movement has not yet said who will be prime minister.

Tomorrow marks the second anniversary of the tragedy. At 11:52, Novi Sad will stop again.

→ Sixteen People Died at a Train Station. Then Serbia Rose Up.

🗽 TUESDAY 27 — Lady Liberty

The story of the people who made the Statue of Liberty: a Frenchman imagined her and never saw her. Ordinary citizens of both countries paid for her. Immigrants assembled her. An American poet gave her a voice, and a loyal friend made sure that voice survived.

→ The French Gift America Almost Didn’t Want

⚓ WEDNESDAY 28 — The submarine

In October 1962, the U.S. Navy tried to force a Soviet submarine to the surface. What the Americans didn’t know: B-59 was carrying a nuclear torpedo.

→ The Man Who May Have Saved the World — and Nobody Knew

📖 WEDNESDAY 28 — Gulliver

Three hundred years ago, Jonathan Swift published a book “to vex the world,” and the world handed it to children.

→ The Book That Was Never Meant for Children

💻 THURSDAY 29 — The first message

In 1969, the first message sent over ARPANET was meant to be “LOGIN.” The computer crashed after two letters: LO. The internet had just been born.

→ The Internet Began With Two Letters

🇪🇺 FRIDAY 30 — Suez

Seventy years ago, the Suez crisis ended in humiliation for France and Britain. Yet a German chancellor saw a possible revenge: Europe. Four months later, six countries signed the Treaties of Rome.

→ “Europe Will Be Your Revenge”

That’s all for this week.

On Monday, on the eve of America’s midterms, we’ll look at what the vote could change for Donald Trump, his family and his party.

— TB