Good morning.

Quite a week at Continental Wire. Here’s what you may have missed.

🎉 SUNDAY 18 — The Police Crashed My Daughter’s Birthday Party

Three police officers. A house full of teenagers. And a father who decided the party wasn’t over.

A little departure from European news: my daughter’s surprise 15th birthday party in Paris took an unexpected turn. The police arrived, the teenagers panicked, and I made what was probably a questionable parenting decision.

After all, you only turn 15 once.

→ PROJET X

🇫🇷 MONDAY 19 — France’s protest

France has a long tradition of taking its political disagreements into the streets. But the recent wave of unrest went well beyond an ordinary demonstration.

Violence, arrests, damaged public buildings and an increasingly tense political atmosphere raised an uncomfortable question: where does the French tradition of protest end, and something more dangerous begin?

→ In France, Protest Is a Tradition.

🇬🇱 TUESDAY 20 — Greenland

Greenland sits on potentially valuable mineral and energy resources, yet its economy still depends heavily on fishing. With Washington, Europe and China increasingly interested in the Arctic, this vast island has become strategically important far beyond its small population.

But turning geological potential into economic prosperity is another matter.

→ Greenland Has Oil, Gold and Rare Earths. It Exports Fish.

🇦🇱 WEDNESDAY 21 — Albania’s flamingos

What began as an environmental controversy has developed into a much larger battle involving property, investment and Albania’s institutions.

It is a story about a country eager for development, but also about the political and legal questions that arise when powerful economic interests collide with public opposition.

→ It Started With Flamingos.

🎬 THURSDAY 22 — AI movies

Artificial intelligence is making it possible to generate film sequences that once required actors, crews, cameras and substantial budgets.

For someone who has spent twenty years writing screenplays, the possibilities are fascinating. But making a convincing 20-second scene and directing a feature-length film are two very different challenges.

And I may be about to find out just how different.

→ Movies Just Got Cheap to Make. Good Ones Didn’t.

🇭🇺 FRIDAY 23 — Hungary’s banker

For twelve years, György Matolcsy ran Hungary’s central bank. On Wednesday, prosecutors came for him over a public fund once endowed with about $820 million.

A $92,000 bathroom, an unfinished university campus and a son wanted by police: the story ran on the day Hungary marked the 70th anniversary of its 1956 revolution. Both men deny wrongdoing.

Since then: a Budapest court ordered Matolcsy held in pretrial detention. His son is still at large.

→ Orbán Lost Power. Then Prosecutors Came for His Banker.

🇫🇷 FRIDAY 23 — “Bismillah, c’est les ténèbres”

How do you infiltrate a high school group chat? Reportedly, not like this.

→ “Bismillah mon frère”

✈️ SATURDAY 24 — Concorde

There was a time when passengers could leave Paris or London and reach New York in about three and a half hours.

Concorde was more than an airplane. It embodied an extraordinary European technological ambition and a belief that the future would always be faster.

More than two decades after its retirement, the world is still flying slower.

→ The Future Used to Fly at Mach 2

That’s all for this week.

It’s also been my first month on Substack. I’ve genuinely enjoyed writing these stories, and I think I’m finally finding my cruising altitude.

To everyone who has sent me a word of encouragement, left a like or restacked an article: thank you. It means a lot ❤️

I read every message. Every share helps more people discover Continental Wire.

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And one more thing: remember that AI filmmaking experiment I mentioned on Thursday? I’ll share the scene with you this afternoon.

— TB