Good morning.

Pope Leo XIV is in Paris, and at 3 p.m. today he celebrates Mass from the Place de la Concorde. Nearly 600,000 people registered, so many that organisers extended the gathering up the Champs-Élysées, past the Arc de Triomphe and onto the Avenue de la Grande-Armée. The zone is some three kilometres long.

The easy read is that faith is back in one of Europe’s most secular countries. It’s too neat. What has changed is who France’s Catholics are, and how visible they have chosen to be.

A ticket for today’s papal Mass (registration was free and recommended, not required).

Its access point is on the Avenue de la Grande-Armée, some 300 metres beyond the Arc de Triomphe — more than two kilometres from the altar on the Place de la Concorde. From there, the Mass will be followed on screens; for many, simply being part of the crowd is what counts.

What happened

Leo XIV, the first American pope, landed at Orly on Friday for a four-day visit to France that will also take him to Lourdes and Metz. It is the first papal visit to Paris since Benedict XVI in 2008.

At the Élysée, speaking in French in front of President Emmanuel Macron, he argued that a “just” laïcité does not mean excluding religion from public life. He defended Catholic schools and warned against what he called “the offer of a programmed death,” as France debates end-of-life legislation. Macron replied that French secularism is “in no way the negation of religion.”

The Pope then went to UNESCO, where he warned that the age of artificial intelligence must not lose sight of human dignity — “meaning is the oxygen of the mind,” he said — before celebrating Vespers in the restored Notre-Dame. Last night, some 80,000 young people aged 17 to 35 gathered at the Stade de France for a prayer vigil. The event was fully booked.

What actually shifted

France has become far less Catholic. In the latest large official survey (INSEE-INED, 2019-20), 51% of people aged 18 to 59 in metropolitan France said they had no religion. Twenty-nine percent identified as Catholic, and only 8% of those regularly attend a place of worship.

But something else is happening alongside that decline: a growing number of adults are choosing to enter the Church. At Easter this year, 13,234 adults were baptised in France, according to the French Bishops’ Conference. That is more than three times the 2016 figure, and 18-to-25-year-olds were the largest group. François Mabille, who heads the Observatoire géopolitique du religieux, describes a shift from a Catholicism of transmission to one of adherence.

That does not make France religious again. Not everyone on the Champs-Élysées today will be a believer; some will come for family, culture or simply to witness a historic day. But a faith that is chosen rather than inherited may also be more deliberate about expressing itself publicly. Fewer Catholics, in other words, does not have to mean less visible Catholicism.

Why it matters

Seven months before France’s presidential election, the Pope has landed in the middle of three live French debates: the limits of laïcité, the place of Catholic schools, and assisted dying.

Whether that translates into political influence is a different question. But the visit shows that Catholicism can still occupy public space in France on a very large scale.

The enthusiasm surrounding the Pope does not erase the Church’s history of sexual abuse. On Sunday in Lourdes, Leo XIV is due to meet privately with a group of survivors. In 2021, an independent commission estimated that some 216,000 people had been sexually abused as minors by members of the French clergy or religious orders since 1950.

None of this makes today’s crowds less real. It simply makes them harder to read.

Wherever you are, the French case is a useful counter-model. Secularisation does not necessarily remove religion from public life. It can concentrate it.

So watch the debates, not the headcount.

📊 THE NUMBER

17.4%: the share of French schoolchildren taught in Catholic schools in 2025, just over 2 million pupils. The Pope defended that network at the Élysée.

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