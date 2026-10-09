Good morning.

On Monday the euro dipped to $1.116, its lowest in 17 months. But the currency is the symptom. The story is in the bond market, where France now pays more than Italy to borrow for ten years.

What happened

On Thursday, France’s 10-year yield stood at about 4.88%. Germany’s was 3.49%. The gap, about 1.4 percentage points, is the premium investors demand to lend to Paris rather than Berlin. Think of it as a surcharge. In late August it was about 0.85. On October 2 it reached about 1.5, the widest in a year.

Italy has long been the eurozone’s cautionary tale. A year ago, French and Italian borrowing costs met for the first time in many years, and it was a shock. Now France pays more, by roughly a quarter of a point. The market is no longer simply pricing “southern European risk.” It is pricing French risk.

The overlooked part

The bigger worry is the deficit. France’s inflation, measured the EU way, was 3.4% in September, below the eurozone’s 3.8%. What markets are reacting to is public finances: a deficit that is slow to close, a 2027 budget that has yet to pass, and a government without a stable majority. On Thursday, euro-area finance ministers and the ECB urged Paris to get that budget passed.

The ECB has a problem. Higher rates would normally support the currency. But they would also make financing more expensive for heavily indebted governments, just as bond markets are already demanding higher yields. The ECB’s deposit rate is 2.50%. It has a bond-buying backstop, created in 2022, that it has never used.

This is not 2011–12. But markets are again making a sharper distinction between eurozone governments. Investors are seeking safety in Germany, and charging France for the risk.

Why it matters

One detail complicates the usual explanation. A US jobs report last Friday showed just 29,000 jobs added in September, far fewer than expected. The dollar initially weakened and the euro briefly rebounded. By Monday it was at a 17-month low. Investors were still demanding a premium to hold French debt.

That matters beyond France. A common currency means shared financial conditions. When one large member pays more to borrow, the cost of the whole system can shift.

THE NUMBER

€340 billion. The record amount France plans to borrow on the markets in 2027, according to the government’s financing projections. yourself.

Keep watching.

— TB

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