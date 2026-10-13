Ferrari 488 GTB, photographed in Monaco. Photo: Reinhold Möller / Wikimedia Commons — CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped and digitally enhanced).

Good morning.

Here in Paris, the Motor Show opens to the public today. But some of the world’s most famous carmakers won’t be there.

Ferrari isn’t coming. Neither are Porsche, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Bentley or McLaren.

BMW and Mini are also missing. Toyota, the world’s largest carmaker, has only a limited presence.

But China is very much there.

Twenty Chinese brands are exhibiting in Paris, roughly twice as many as in 2024 and about a third of the manufacturers present. For a show that once celebrated Europe’s automotive legends, the contrast is striking.

And it tells a bigger story than who decided to rent a stand.

What happened

The show itself is not in decline. More than 60 brands are exhibiting, up from 48 two years ago, with Mercedes and most of Stellantis’s brands back. What has changed is who fills the halls.

BYD, Chery, Xpeng and other Chinese manufacturers are competing for European customers, while established brands are responding with cheaper electric models.

The most symbolic is Citroën’s electric concept inspired by its legendary 2CV. A production model is planned for 2028, with a target starting price of around €15,000 ($17,500) before government incentives. The original 2CV was unveiled at this same show in 1948 and helped put postwar France on wheels. Its successor is meant to do the same for electric driving.

The prestigious absentees have their own reasons for skipping Paris, including a growing preference for private launches. And sports cars haven’t vanished: Alpine, Lotus and Alfa Romeo are exhibiting.

The energy factor

Oil has hovered around $100 a barrel in recent weeks amid renewed Middle East tensions. In France, petrol costs roughly €2.14 a litre and diesel €2.35, approximately $9.50 and $10.40 per US gallon.

According to Europe’s automobile manufacturers’ association, fully electric vehicles accounted for 21.7% of new EU registrations between January and August, up from 15.8% a year earlier. Petrol and diesel combined fell from about 37% to 29%.

Hybrids remain the most popular category, but the shift is unmistakable. At Renault, fully electric models now make up more than a quarter of the brand’s European sales.

Fuel prices aren’t the only driver. Government incentives, more affordable models and expanding charging networks also matter.

But Europe’s energy crisis is making the economics of electric driving harder to ignore.

China’s European opportunity

Chinese manufacturers are moving faster than many expected.

Chinese brands captured 10.7% of Europe’s car market in the second quarter of 2026, up from 5.7% a year earlier, according to Schmidt Automotive Research figures cited by Reuters. Their presence in Paris reflects sales already won, not just ambitions for tomorrow.

Their share of Europe’s plug-in hybrid market rose from roughly 2% in 2024 to 25% in the first half of 2026. Hybrids aren’t subject to the EU’s extra tariffs on Chinese electric cars, and imports have soared: from about 3,800 a month in October 2024 to 50,000 in July 2026.

Brussels wants to slow that. On Friday, the EU announced an understanding with Beijing to limit Chinese hybrid exports. The proposed arrangement would set a first-year quota of 350,000 vehicles, rising by 6% annually. EU leaders still have to review the details.

Yet restricting imports may simply push Chinese carmakers to build in Europe instead, as BYD and others are already doing.

The competition is no longer simply about selling cars. It’s about factories, jobs and who controls the technology.

For Americans, the comparison is telling. Chinese cars face formidable barriers in the United States, while Europe has become a major battleground between Chinese and Western manufacturers.

Why it matters

Europe wants affordable electric cars, less dependence on imported oil and a strong domestic automotive industry.

Achieving all three is complicated.

Chinese manufacturers can help bring prices down, but their success also threatens European producers and the jobs they support.

Meanwhile, consumers are making decisions based on something simpler: what they can afford to buy and drive.

I’ve always been passionate about sports cars. The roar of a V12, the design of a Ferrari, the timeless 911, the thrill of Formula 1...

This year, I’ll skip the Paris Motor Show.

Not because the future of the automobile doesn’t fascinate me.

The halls are full again. Just not with the cars I used to go there to admire.

Keep watching.

— TB

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