Good morning.

Today, something a little different: a column rather than the usual analysis.

On Monday, Teddy Riner announced he is running for president. The five-time Olympic judo champion, who lit the cauldron at the Paris Games two summers ago, joins an already crowded field.

The very next day, a poll found that 22% of respondents would consider voting for him. Not an actual voting intention, but still a remarkable figure for someone who has never held elected office.

More than 40 people have already declared or expressed an interest in the 2027 election, and the list keeps growing week after week. Even François Hollande, who held the job from 2012 to 2017, is considering another run.

Most will never appear on a ballot. To qualify, a candidate needs 500 endorsements from elected officials across at least 30 French departments or overseas territories. In 2017, eleven made it. In 2022, twelve.

So why run? Some genuinely want to win. Others want airtime, a platform for their ideas, or leverage in future political negotiations. A presidential campaign can raise someone’s profile, strengthen a party or improve its bargaining position. Winning is not the only possible reward.

But what kind of political system produces so many ambitions in the first place?

The grand staircase of the Palais du Luxembourg, home of the French Senate in Paris. Photo: Tangopaso / Wikimedia Commons.

Living for politics, or living off it

In 1919, the German sociologist Max Weber drew a distinction that still holds: some people live for politics; others live off it. He was not being cynical. Paying elected officials, he argued, helps keep politics from becoming a pastime reserved for the rich.

But in France, politics has increasingly become a profession.

A study of 1,738 French MPs found that nearly three in four of those elected in 2012 had spent more than half their working lives in politics.

Politics is no longer an interruption in a career. For many, it is the career.

Consider 1986. That year, two men entered the French Senate. Gérard Larcher, on the right, was re-elected president of the Senate last month, for the sixth time. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, on the left, is now seeking the presidency for the fourth time.

Forty years later, both are still at the center of the game.

They were elected and re-elected. Longevity alone proves nothing. The system does not need anyone to cheat.

The Galerie des Conférences at the French Senate, Paris. The French have an expression for this kind of grandeur: “the gilded splendor of the Republic.” Photo: Soleil1409 / Wikimedia Commons ( CC BY-SA 4.0 ).

The renewal that didn’t last

In 2017, Emmanuel Macron promised to sweep away the old political establishment. For a while, it worked: 28% of the MPs elected that year had never held political office or a paid political position. By 2022, that figure had fallen to 15%, while former political aides were increasingly represented, especially in Macron’s own party.

The waiting line has grown, too. MPs first elected in 1978 had spent an average of six years in politics beforehand. By 2012, it was twelve. A political career is no longer just the result of winning elections. Increasingly, it is a prerequisite for getting there.

And once there, leaving can be difficult. Some politicians have put their previous professions on hold for years. Their livelihood, their networks and their professional identity are tied to public office.

Service, or self-service

I have nothing against career politicians. Politics is demanding work. Experience matters. Someone who spends forty years improving schools, hospitals, public services or the daily lives of ordinary people deserves respect, not ridicule.

But there is a difference between building a career in public service and building a career out of public office.

When the next election, the next appointment or the next ministerial portfolio becomes more important than the people one was elected to serve, something has gone wrong.

The privileges attached to public office deserve scrutiny, too. Until this year, a former prime minister could keep an official car and a driver for life. For life. Add a personal secretary for up to ten years and, in practice, police protection. A reform adopted in September 2025 finally capped the car at ten years and tied protection to the actual level of threat.

Legal? Yes. But benefits for life, for a job that has recently lasted only a few months?

An aristocracy without titles

Who can afford to build a lifelong political career in the first place?

The numbers are revealing. Working-class people account for 32% of the French population and 22% of municipal councillors, according to research on social representation. But they hold just 4% of parliamentary seats.

The higher you climb, the narrower the door.

And the French have noticed. In this year’s CEVIPOF survey, 76% described politicians as generally corrupt, while 87% believed they did not care what ordinary people thought. These are perceptions, not proof of wrongdoing, but they reveal the depth of public mistrust.

Yet 60% still trusted their mayor, the politician they see working for their community.

The problem is not politics as a profession. It is politics as an end in itself.

The French National Assembly votes to abolish feudal privileges at Versailles on the night of August 4–5, 1789. Engraving by Charles Monnet and Isidore Helman. Source: Gallica / Bibliothèque nationale de France. Public domain.

On the night of August 4, 1789, France began abolishing the privileges of its aristocracy.

That aristocracy inherited its rank. Today’s political class is elected. But a republic can still produce an elite that reproduces itself, protects its positions and grows increasingly distant from the people it represents.

No titles. No bloodlines. Just careers, networks, portfolios, and a seemingly endless procession of people convinced the country needs them.

France abolished its aristocracy in 1789. Since then, it has elected a new one.

Dozens of presidential hopefuls. One palace.

The question is not why so many want to be president.

It is why so few seem willing to stop being politicians.

— TB

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