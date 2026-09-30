Good morning.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his administration is looking “very seriously” at banning US diesel exports: “we may do it.”

Diesel hit a record $6.53 a gallon last week, with the midterms five weeks away. A ban would land on a continent that does not control the decision.

What happened

Trump first floated the idea last week: “let’s not send out the diesel.” The White House denied on September 23 a report that a 90-day ban was being prepared, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright has sounded out refiners on voluntary curbs. No decision has been made.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing two sources, that the White House has urged the EU to draw down its emergency diesel stocks to help lower global prices.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Emmanuel Macron called the proposed ban “catastrophic,” Euronews reports.

What actually shifted

The easy read is that Trump is squeezing Europe. It’s too neat. The pressure appears to be at least partly domestic, driven by pump prices. Europe is exposed.

The overlooked part is the timing. In March, European countries joined a record release of more than 400 million barrels from emergency stocks. Since then, Russia has restricted its diesel exports, while the war in Iran, which prompted the release, has kept Middle Eastern supply disrupted.

Two energy researchers argue that the world has largely exhausted the measures available to contain oil prices. The International Energy Agency’s Fatih Birol sounded a different note on Tuesday: the March release represents about 20% of the agency’s overall emergency stocks, and it is ready to act again if members agree, though it is “not the number one agenda.”

American barrels have filled the gap: about 32% of the EU’s diesel imports from outside the bloc this year, up from 17% in 2025, according to Kpler, and about half of Europe’s in August, according to Vortexa.

The exposure is uneven. France gets about 36% of its diesel imports from the US, the UK 26%, Spain 19%, and Italy about 4%.

Which makes Tuesday’s report striking. Washington is reportedly asking Europe to release more fuel from its reserves, while it weighs sending Europe less American fuel. Europe is being asked to use its buffer at the same time as one of its key external suppliers could become less reliable. The decision is not Europe’s to make.

Why it matters

Even a ban would not empty Europe’s pumps overnight: diesel is among the continent’s most heavily stored fuels, Euronews notes.

The likelier effect is price. Kpler expects European buyers to bid against the Mediterranean, Latin America and West Africa for a limited pool of replacement cargoes.

Macron has already called for a second coordinated release of emergency reserves, Euronews reports. The question is how much is left to release, and whether governments will agree to it.

Nor is a ban clearly good for the US. The Energy Policy Research Foundation argues that refiners, already running at full capacity, could cut runs and end up producing less fuel, not more.

Wherever you are, diesel moves freight, farm machinery and construction, and its price rarely stays at the pump.

So watch the decision, not the threat.

The number

57% — the share of North-West Europe’s diesel imports from outside the region supplied by the US this year, up from 37% in 2025 (Kpler).

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Keep watching.

— TB

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