Signing of the Treaties of Rome, March 25, 1957. From left: Konrad Adenauer , Walter Hallstein and Antonio Segni . Photo: Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-45653-0001 — CC BY-SA 3.0 DE (cropped and digitally enhanced)

Good morning.

This week, an op-ed in Deia, a daily newspaper in Bilbao, Spain, went back seventy years to describe France’s place in Europe today. It quoted a German chancellor speaking to a French prime minister: “Europe will be your revenge.” He said it in Paris, on the day a phone call from London ended the Suez expedition. The story of that day explains a great deal about the Europe we live in now.

What happened

On October 29, 1956, Israel invaded Egypt’s Sinai under a plan secretly agreed with Paris and London. Britain and France followed. Officially they came to separate the combatants. In reality they wanted to retake the Suez Canal, which Egypt’s leader, Gamal Abdel Nasser, had nationalized in July.

Smoke rises from oil storage tanks near the Suez Canal during the Anglo-French assault on Port Said , November 5, 1956. Photo: Fleet Air Arm / Imperial War Museums, MH 23509. Public domain (cropped and digitally enhanced)

Washington had not been consulted, and it was furious.

On November 4, Soviet tanks rolled back into Budapest to crush the Hungarian uprising. The next day, Moscow threatened London and Paris with rockets.

That week, Konrad Adenauer was due in Paris. The West German chancellor had planned the trip well in advance, to break a deadlock in European talks on a common market and an atomic energy community. His advisers urged him to cancel. He was 80, and he went anyway.

The overlooked part

On November 6, French Prime Minister Guy Mollet and his foreign minister, Christian Pineau, were going through the Soviet threat with their guest when the phone rang. It was Britain’s prime minister, Anthony Eden. The pound was under severe pressure and Washington was refusing to help, so Britain was accepting a ceasefire. Mollet wanted more time, and the argument went on into the night. But France could not fight on alone.

The blow was personal.

Mollet was a former English teacher and an Anglophile. Only two months earlier, he had raised with Eden the possibility of a union between France and Britain.

Adenauer’s response is preserved in the French diplomatic record. Europe, he said, could not rely on a world run by Washington and Moscow. Europeans had to unite, though not as a superstate. Once the American election was over, they should ask Washington what it really wanted. That day was Election Day in the United States, and Eisenhower would win in a landslide that night.

Then the chancellor told Mollet: “Europe will be your revenge.” And: “Naturally, England must be one of these European countries.”

Konrad Adenauer had been removed as mayor of Cologne by the Nazis in 1933 and detained by the Gestapo in 1944. Twelve years later, the German chancellor was standing by France.

Suez did not create Europe. But it gave a project that was already under way a new sense of urgency. The talks had begun in 1955, and in September Mollet had already called a common market “a good thing in itself, even for France.”

In Paris, the two leaders settled disputes that had been blocking a deal. Weeks later, a U.S. State Department memo noted that their meeting had removed the main remaining obstacles to the atomic treaty. As Pineau later put it: “And now, we must build Europe.”

Why it matters

With the canal blocked, Europe discovered how much of its oil depended on that single waterway. Britain rationed petrol. The Netherlands banned cars on Sundays, and children roller-skated down empty streets.

Egypt paid a very different price. Hundreds of people were killed in Port Said. Nasser kept his canal and became the hero of Arab nationalism.

British paratroopers escort a captured Egyptian soldier at Port Said , November 5, 1956. Photo: British War Office / Imperial War Museums, MH 23512. Public domain (cropped and digitally enhanced)

Jean François-Poncet, then a young member of the French negotiating team, later summed up the lesson each country drew. France concluded that only a united Europe could stand up to the superpowers. Britain concluded the opposite: stay close to America. Eden resigned in January. Britain joined the Community in 1973, and left in 2020.

Four months after that phone call, on March 25, 1957, it was raining in Rome. In a Renaissance palace on the Capitoline Hill, ministers from six countries signed the treaties creating the European Economic Community and Euratom, the foundations of today’s European Union.

What they signed was mostly blank paper.

Albert Breuer, one of the organizers, later explained why. Cleaners had thrown out the typing stencils, mistaking them for rubbish. The students hired to assemble the volumes went on strike, demanding 200 more lire an hour. Only the first and last pages had been printed in time. The texts were complete by the time the treaties were formally sealed.

Original signature page of the 1957 Treaty of Rome, from Belgium’s copy of the treaty. Photo: Zinneke / Wikimedia Commons — CC BY-SA 3.0 (cropped)

Mollet was not among the signatories. He would have liked to sign, but at their insistence he let Pineau and Maurice Faure put their names on the treaties he had fought for.

The pages were filled in later. Europe is still writing new ones.

— TB